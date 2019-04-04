The Daily Chase: Freeland's warning on new NAFTA; Goldcorp shareholders vote on Newmont bid

The road to ratification of the new NAFTA agreement isn’t a smooth one. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded us of that yesterday, signaling that Canada won’t ratify the deal until the U.S. lifts steel and aluminum tariffs and that she wants to see the three countries push the agreement over the finish line in a “coordinated way.” Meanwhile, lots of interest in J.P. Morgan’s recent warning about a potential “major NAFTA accident” if U.S. President Donald Trump tries to rush ratification.

GOLDCORP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE

It could be the beginning of the end today at a special meeting in Vancouver where Goldcorp shareholders will vote on Newmont’s US$10-billion takeover offer. Shares have rallied 19 per cent since the day the deal was announced, but a longer term chart tells a painful story for the company’s investors. From the looming loss of a Canadian head office to outrage over parting payouts, Andy will walk us through the compelling storylines.

CHINA-U.S. TRADE LATEST

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with China Vice Premier Liu He this afternoon as the two sides work toward a trade agreement. According to Bloomberg, they’re aiming to agree on “core issues” in the coming days to lay the groundwork for Trump to hold a signing ceremony with China President Xi Jinping. Would be great to hear more expertise on what the China camp will want in writing to feel safe proceeding along those lines.

ALBERTA LEADERS DEBATE

We’ve got special coverage this evening of the leaders debate with less than two weeks to go until Albertans head to the polls. Watch for it at 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET.

IN CONVERSATION WITH FRESHII’S TOP HOLDER

Life as a public company isn’t always easy. While we’ve been reporting on Lyft’s early wobbles, Freshii stands out as a recent high-profile Canadian IPO that stumbled while failing to live up to its own ambitious growth plan. Shares have plunged more than 80% from the initial offering price, but the company’s top shareholder has confidence in the salad chain’s outlook. Here's Jon Erlichman’s interview with David Barr on BNNBloomberg.ca.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The Ontario Superior Court has a comeback hearing this morning regarding creditor protection for cigarette makers involved in the $13.6-billion Quebec class action. We’ll monitor developments.

-Royal LePage is pegging Ottawa as the hottest housing market to watch in the second quarter, with prices expected to rise 2.8 per cent, compared to 1.0 per cent nationally.

-Ahead of today’s quarterly results, Canopy-backer Constellation Brands announced the US$1.7-billion sale of 30 brands with low retail prices.

-Tesla shares are down eight per cent in pre-market trading after the company reported a sharp sequential drop in deliveries.

-Canada Jetlines today announced it plans to start flying on Dec. 17.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Constellation Brands

-8:30 a.m. ET: RBC holds annual meeting in Halifax

-9:30 a.m. ET: TD holds annual meeting in Toronto

-9:30 a.m. ET: CIBC holds annual meeting in Montreal

-9:45 a.m. ET: Supreme Court of Canada releases judgment in Telus vs Avraham Wellman (https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/news/en/item/6539/index.do; briefing at 915)

-10:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases cost estimate on increase in duration of Employment Insurance sickness benefits

-10:00 a.m. ET: IMF publishes “Curbing Corruption” report

-12:00 p.m. ET: Goldcorp shareholder vote on Newmont deal in Vancouver

-12:00 p.m. ET: Ontario Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy delivers speech in Toronto (plus avail)

-4:30 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office

-7:30 p.m. ET: Alberta leaders debate

-Ontario Superior Court of Justice holds hearing to consider requests to vary terms of cigarette makers’ CCAA filings

-Oral arguments in Securities and Exchange Commission's request for U.S. federal judge to find Elon Musk in contempt of court

-LNG2019 conference continues in Shanghai (runs to Friday)

