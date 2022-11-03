Chrystia Freeland will be taking centre stage at about 4 p.m. EDT when she delivers the latest details on the federal government's view of the county's finances. The overall deficit is expected to come down from what the feds previously forecast – windfalls from higher revenue from the commodities sector, a tighter labour market et al – but we'll see how the feds view things. Not for nothing, friend of the channel, Desjardins' Randall Bartlett, expects a return to larger deficits next year as recession risks grow. Stay tuned for BNN Bloomberg's special coverage starting at 4 p.m. EDT. You can watch our coverage on-air and on our website.

The benchmark price for a home in Toronto slid 1.1 per cent in October. Though that marked a slowdown in the overall decline of price in the nation's largest housing market, that dip was the smallest in seven straight months of declines, which has seen non-seasonally-adjusted prices fall 17.7 per cent. There's been increasing concern that rising rates will take its toll on Canadian housing due to higher borrowing costs.

BCE TOPS ESTIMATES

BCE has topped third-quarter earnings estimates. The telecom giant – and owner of BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division – beat analyst expectations in its latest quarter. Strong growth in its wireless segment was a boon to revenue, leading the charge for the company.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Suncor Energy topped analyst estimates in the third quarter, though it sees production at the low end of its guidance range.

Barrick Gold says it's on the hunt for deals, but there aren't amny attractive opportunities at this point in the business cycle

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS