Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

We’re about to find out how, if at all, the Bank of Canada’s mandate will be fine-tuned for the next five years. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will address the media alongside Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem this morning. Our Bloomberg News partners reported last week that the existing mandate of targeting two per cent inflation will be maintained, albeit with “some new language around employment.” We’ll set the scene and assess the implications for the timing of liftoff.

CENTRAL BANK-PALOOZA

The Bank of Canada is one of few major central banks not releasing a decision this week. Upward of two dozen policy announcement will be made across the globe in the next five days, headlined by the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England. As such, it’s no surprise to see most global markets and U.S. futures looking rather tame for the time being.

IN CONVERSATION WITH LAURENTIAN BANK’S CEO

Fresh off a kitchen sink quarter weighed down by charges, Rania Lleweyllyn joins us this afternoon to discuss how she plans to put Laurentian Bank on more solid footing. Part of that plan includes prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations, which will see the bank shun funding for oil, gas and coal projects. And in its bread and butter banking operations, Laurentian is vowing a “digital-first” mindset after its shortcomings in online banking contributed to $93 million in impairments.

OMICRON INTERRUPTS RETURN TO OFFICE

At least that’s the desire of the chief medical health officer of Canada’s most populous province. Ontario’s Dr. Kieran Moore has called on all employers to “make every effort” to allow staff to work from home. We’ll get reaction from one of Canada’s more outspoken office landlords this morning, when Allied Properties REIT CEO Michael Emory joins us at 9:45 a.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Suncor Energy announced this morning it’s planning $4.7 billion in capital spending next year. Full-year production is seen at 750,000 to 790,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which would mark 10,000 barrels over and above this year’s targeted output.

Gildan Activewear announced this morning it’s buying the parent company of Frontier Yarns for US$168 million. Frontier has 800 employees at four facilities in North Carolina.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust this morning announced Paul Godfrey has retired from its board of directors. Siim Vanaselja will replace him as lead trustee.

Shares in Laval, Que.-based Bellus Health are soaring in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq after the biotech company said its treatment for chronic cough achieved a 34 per cent reduction in cough frequency in a Phase 2b trial. Next up: Bellus will speak with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the Phase 3 program, which it said is expected to start in the second half of next year.

The takeover battle in the Ring of Fire over Noront Resources took another turn last night. Wyloo Metals announced it came back to the table with a new offer of $1.10 per share, leapfrogging the friendly $0.75 per share arrangement that Noront has with BHP.

Arena Pharmaceuticals shares have almost doubled in pre-market trading after the San Diego-based biotech agreed to a takeover by Pfizer. The deal is worth US$100.00 per share.

Peloton shares are inching higher in pre-market trading after the high-tech treadmill and stationary bike maker released an ad featuring actor Chris Noth, the actor who (SPOILER) perished in the reboot of Sex and the City after riding a Peloton bike. Somehow, all of this make believe has become a stock-moving event.

Dollar Tree is attempting to fend off an activist campaign after Mantle Ridge – which is led by Paul Hilal, who is best known to us for his hand-on involvement with Pershing Square’s campaign against CP Rail – launched a proxy fight to sweep out the retailer’s board of directors. In a statement released yesterday, Dollar Tree decried what it called Mantle Ridge’s “unwarrantedly aggressive and hostile” strategy, and said the activist has “no ideas or plans to improve on our business or operations.”

Rio Tinto is cancelling US$2.3 billion in debt owed by Mongolia’s government for the expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in that country.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS