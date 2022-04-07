Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s budget day in Canada.

We already know, thanks to our CTV News colleagues, that we’ll get details today on the government’s strategy for addressing housing affordability by targeting certain foreign homebuyers and throwing billions of dollars at various strategies for boosting supply. There will also be new numbers attached to the targeted surtax on the most profitable banks and insurers (despite warnings about unintended consequences). And $8 billion is said to also be earmarked for defence spending, which still won’t put Canada at the NATO goal of two per cent of GDP.

And yet there are still so many unknowns, including:

Details of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage investment tax credit that the energy heartland is clamouring for

Details of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage investment tax credit that the energy heartland is clamouring for
The deficit (let's pause to remember that in its 2015 election platform, the Liberal Party of Canada campaigned on a pledge to run "modest" deficits of less than $10 billion in the two fiscal years that followed before returning to balance in 2019. That didn't happen, and the most recent forecast indicated Canada would still be in a $13.1-billion hole in 2026-27).

The debt-to-GDP fiscal anchor, which will likely benefit from rising nominal GDP, notwithstanding the sizeable federal debt, which was most recently seen on track to reach almost $1.36 trillion in 2026-27.
Additional measures designed to take some of the everyday burden off of households as inflation surges

, which will likely benefit from rising nominal GDP, notwithstanding the sizeable federal debt, which was most recently seen on track to reach almost $1.36 trillion in 2026-27. Additional measures designed to take some of the everyday burden off of households as inflation surges

And how about the risk of REITs becoming "collateral damage" (in the words of an RBC analyst; stay tuned for Kumutha's reporting on that).

At the end of the day, our coverage is focused on whether the economy will be better off based on what’s in the budget, how it will affect household finances, and what it means for Corporate Canada, which has already seen one of its pillars singled out for being highly profitable.

Jon Erlichman leads our special coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. We’ll have a small army in the lockup so we can burst out of the gate with comprehensive reporting live on air and online at BNNBloomberg.ca. And our elite team of producers has lined up a stellar guest lineup that you won’t want to miss. You can check out the full list of guests appearing on our special here.

FEDS APPROVE BAY DU NORD

Equinor (the company formerly known as Statoil) was granted a conditional green light to proceed with its Bay du Nord oil project, which is made up of several deposits 500 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland, and which counts Cenovus Energy as a minority owner. The approval came with 137 conditions, and it’s a sign there’s still room for growth in the fossil fuel as the industry — and governments — navigate the net-zero transition. Should point out that just a few hours before the Bay du Nord announcement, the government announced new pre-requisites for future project approvals.

MARKET WATCH

Major overseas equity markets and U.S. futures are steady after choppiness in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s release of minutes from the most recent Fed meeting, which revealed “many” participants “would have preferred” to hike the target for the fed funds rate by half a point, instead of a quarter. However, uncertainty tied to the invasion of Ukraine convinced “a number” of those policymakers to go with the quarter-point move. The minutes also indicate there was general agreement that the Fed’s balance sheet could be slashed at a rate of US$95 billion per month.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Canaccord Genuity Analyst Scott Chan said in a report to clients this morning he thinks TD and Bank of Nova Scotia could outperform their peers in the near term.

Dye & Durham is hunting for a new chief financial officer after announcing Avjit Kamboj is leaving the role on May 15.

HP Inc. shares have been up about 15 per cent in pre-market trading after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it has built a stake of almost 121 million shares in the computer maker.

CI Financial announced this morning it's planning a partial spin-off of its U.S. wealth management business after a torrid pace of acquisitions and investments south of the border. According to the release, CI will sell up to 20 per cent of that business in a U.S. initial public offering.

BlackBerry announced this morning it has agreed in principle to pay US$165 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit covering investors who bought the company's Nasdaq-listed shares from March 28, 2013 to Sept. 20, 2013.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS