Equity market futures are pointing to a softer open in the wake of some hawkish commentary from U.S. Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Over the weekend, Waller said the Fed has “a ways to go” before ending interest-rate hikes. Worth noting, last week was a banner one for the equity markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq up 8.1 per cent and back here at home the S&P/TSX Composite gaining 3.4 per cent. In Toronto, it was those kind of risk-on names that led the way (I suppose that's sort of self-evident, but I digress) – Canopy Growth up 26 per cent, Shopify gaining nearly 21 per cent spring to top of mind.

FTX FIASCO DEEPENS

It doesn't appear we're anywhere near the end of the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Users pulled some US$3.7 billion worth of Bitcoin and another US$2.5 billion worth of Ether last week, somewhat significant outflows on the face of it. While FTX's failure has been monumental, it's far from the first crypto exchange to flame out in recent years – count it among the ranks of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, crypto lender Celsius Network and broker Voyager Digital at this point.

A BIT OF HANDSHAKE DIPLOMACY BETWEEN BIDEN & XI

It may not have the historical significance of Nixon shaking hands with Mao, but it's not nothing. U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shook hands at their first in-person meeting since the pandemic began, a signal of some kind of progress on the détente between the world's two largest economies. The two are holding a meeting at the G20 summit in Bali – which is expected to run for about two hours. We'll be keeping an eye on what comes out through the meeting, with concerns over Taiwan's future and overall security concerns expected to be top of the agenda.

TURQUOISE HILL DEAL REMAINS IN LIMBO

I suppose it's incremental, given all the recent developments on the file, but still noteworthy from Turquoise Hill's latest results. The company says that if it's planned $4.2 billion sale to majority shareholder Rio Tinto doesn't proceed, its first priority is to tackle its liquidity concerns. The deal for the company – which has one asset, the giant Mongolian Oyu Tolgoi mine – hit a fresh snag last week, as a Quebec regulator decided to study a side deal with a dissident investor.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Cargotjet is re-upping its deal with UPS Canada, extending its shipping pact with the company for an additional five years to run through 2030.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced over the weekend that the province would extend its gas and fuel tax through the end of 2023. The cut was originally set to expire at the end of this year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS