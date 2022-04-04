Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Canadian economy is at a critical juncture heading into the federal budget later this week. Inflation is through the roof, housing affordability is down the tubes, the green transition is testing corporate leaders and employees across the country, the invasion of Ukraine is putting defense spending under the microscope, and the pact with the NDP are all pulling at the government’s purse strings. Rebekah Young from Scotia Economics, who recently estimated the agreement with the NDP could add up to $20 billion in spending over the next three years, joins us at 940 a.m. to set the scene for Thursday’s budget.

As for the prospect of hefty fiscal spending adding more heat to inflation, let’s keep in mind we’ll get a snapshot of C-Suite perspective on price pressures later this morning when the Bank of Canada releases its Business Outlook Survey.

CENOVUS CLOSING OUT HEDGES

The oil sands producer is putting an end to what it formally refers to as crude oil price risk management activities tied to West Texas Intermediate. It also warned it’s expecting to book a ~$970-million loss on those risk management practices in its first quarter, and it’s estimating further losses of approximately $410 million in its second quarter.

MUSK PUTS HIS MONEY WHERE HIS TWEETS ARE

Twitter shares shot up more than 25 per cent in pre-market trading after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk disclosed he owns 9.2 per cent of the social networking platform. This comes a little more than a week after Musk mused about free speech on Twitter and pondered if a new platform is needed. We’ll chase insight on how this might unfold.

PLACE YOUR BETS

Private sector players in the gambling industry have been champing at the bit for this day, as Ontario’s regulated online market opens up. We’ll dig into who’s ready for business, who’s still waiting for the green light from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and what the revenue windfall could be for the industry and provincial government.

VANCOUVER HOMEBUYERS RACE TO BEAT HIGHER RATES

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver reported a 26.9 per cent sequential jump in March home sales morning. While the 4,344 property sales marked a deceleration from the record pace set a year earlier, it was still 25.5 per cent above the month’s 10-year average. “Home buyers are keeping a close eye on rising interest rates, hoping to make a move before their locked-in rates expire,” said the real estate board’s chair in a release. As for prices, the composite benchmark rose to $1,360,500.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t want the U.S. Federal Reserve to bow to market expectations. “The Fed should not worry about volatile markets unless they affect the actual economy. A strong economy trumps market volatility,” Dimon wrote in the annual letter to shareholders that was released today (attached). He also said the Fed shouldn’t be wedded to quarter-point hikes, and “should be free to change [its quantitative tightening] plan on a moment’s notice.”

doesn’t want the U.S. Federal Reserve to bow to market expectations. “The Fed should not worry about volatile markets unless they affect the actual economy. A strong economy trumps market volatility,” Dimon wrote in the annual letter to shareholders that was released today (attached). He also said the Fed shouldn’t be wedded to quarter-point hikes, and “should be free to change [its quantitative tightening] plan on a moment’s notice.” Howard Schultz wasted no time signaling his priorities on his first day back in the job of Starbucks’ chief executive. He announced the company’s share buyback program is being suspended to allow Starbucks “to invest more into our people and our stores — the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders.” Under the leadership of former CEO Kevin Johnson, Starbucks announced a US$20-billion three-year buyback plan in October.

chief executive. He announced the company’s share buyback program is being suspended to allow Starbucks “to invest more into our people and our stores — the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders.” Under the leadership of former CEO Kevin Johnson, Starbucks announced a US$20-billion three-year buyback plan in October. Intact Financial announced this morning it’s selling the Middle East operations of its RSA business. Terms weren’t disclosed.

announced this morning it’s selling the Middle East operations of its RSA business. Terms weren’t disclosed. The value of building permits issued in this country jumped 21 per cent in February to a record of $12.4 billion, according to Statistics Canada. The bulk up the surge in activity came in the non-residential sector, where there was a 43.2-per-cent jump in permit value. Residential permits rose almost 10 per cent to $7.5 billion.

issued in this country jumped 21 per cent in February to a record of $12.4 billion, according to Statistics Canada. The bulk up the surge in activity came in the non-residential sector, where there was a 43.2-per-cent jump in permit value. Residential permits rose almost 10 per cent to $7.5 billion. The Ontario government this morning said it's introducing legislation that would cut the gas tax to nine cents per litre from 14.7 cents, as of July 1. Reminder that as of Friday, the federal carbon price backstop rose, resulting in higher gas prices in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

to nine cents per litre from 14.7 cents, as of July 1. Reminder that as of Friday, the federal carbon price backstop rose, resulting in higher gas prices in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Unifor said more than 900 workers at a Metro distribution centre in Etobicoke, Ont., walked off the job Saturday after they rejected the tentative agreement that was reached with the supermarket operator late last week. Metro said it activated a contingency plan to maintain service to stores that rely on the distribution facility.

