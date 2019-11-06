The Big Three: GFL scraps IPO; China lifts ban on Canadian meat; Trudeau, Freeland to meet with Richard Neal

Canada’s bone-dry IPO market has lost its most lucrative debut in years. Waste-management firm GFL Environmental scrapped its initial public offering late yesterday after the company’s existing investors balked at a subpar pricing. That’s no surprise for anyone who was paying attention to Andrew McCreath’s Morning Call yesterday on The Open, when he made it clear that demand was tepid and pricing was likely to fall below the target range. And so after originally aiming to raise as much as $2.75 billion, GFL yanked the offering while keeping the door open to taking another shot down the line.

IN CONVERSATION WITH CPPIB'S CEO

Amber Kanwar has an interview today with Mark Machin, who leads the $400-billion Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Watch for his perspective on Canada’s “wonderful brand”, CPPIB’s appetite for energy investing, and much more this morning on The Open.

TALKING NAFTA IN OTTAWA

Influential U.S. lawmaker Richard Neal, who chairs the House Ways & Means Committee, is in Ottawa this morning for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. We know Canada’s government wants to move in lockstep with the U.S. in ratifying the new North American Free Trade Agreement; today we should get a better idea of how soon that might happen.

KEYSTONE LATEST

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has ordered TC Energy to follow nine corrective actions as a result of the Keystone spill in North Dakota last week, including a requirement to keep a segment of the line shut until a detailed restart plan is approved by the regulator. According to the latest update on TC Energy’s site, 200 people are working “round-the-clock” on cleanup at the site, which thus far has recovered the equivalent of 4,300 barrels of oil.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Dividend news for gold investors this morning, with Barrick nudging up its quarterly payout to $0.05/share after beating third-quarter profit estimates and indicating production and costs are heading in favourable directions this year. B2Gold, meanwhile, is introducing a one-cent per share quarterly dividend.

-Quebec-based AI firm Coveo has raised $227 million in a funding round led by OMERS that values the company at almost $1.5 billion.

-The Wall Street Journal is reporting Xerox is contemplating an “audacious” takeover bid for HP as the two fallen stars potentially see a combination as an opportunity to drive down costs.

-Spin Master could be a stock to watch today after falling way short of third-quarter profit and revenue estimates late yesterday, with the toy maker’s CFO pinning the blame on tariff fallout and supply chain “congestion”.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Kinross Gold, Iamgold, Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, Canaccord Genuity, RioCan REIT, Linamar, CGI, Just Energy, DHX Media, Element Fleet Management, Stantec, CVS Health, Fitbit, Square

-9:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. Congressman Richard Neal in Ottawa alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

-11:00 a.m. ET: Freeland holds photo op with Neal in Ottawa

-~3:30 p.m. ET: Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips delivers fall update

