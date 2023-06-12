It seems Glencore is loath to give up its pursuit of Teck Resources' steelmaking coal business. Over the weekend, the Swiss commodities giant confirmed it had submitted an all cash offer to buy the unit off Teck, as the latter continues to evaluate its options for that division. While the offer price wasn't disclosed, one has to assume it's in the neighbourhood of Glencore's earlier US$8.2 billion offer for the asset, albeit in an all-share deal that was soundly rejected by both controlling shareholder Norman Keevil and his key ally Sumitomo out of Japan. For its part, Teck says it's engaging with Glencore, though it's also said that it has heard from a number of interested parties. Where things go from here is key – this seems to strike a middle ground between Glencore's rebuffed bid and an outright end to negotiations, but we know of at least one interested party led by mining magnate Pierre Lassonde that has vowed to fight tooth and nail to keep the coal division in Canadian hands.

STICKING WITH GLENCORE…

Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting U.S. agriculture giant Bunge is nearing a deal to acquire Glencore-backed Viterra in a deal that would create a new agribusiness giant. Citing sources, Bloomberg says Bunge shareholders would control a significant majority of the combined entity, which would carry an enterprise value somewhere in the US$25 billion range. Viterra may be better known as the old Saskatchewan Wheat Pool in some parts, and was snapped up by Glencore a bit more than a decade ago, before it brought in institutional investors – that's of note here, since those institutional investors are the CPPIB and B.C. Investment Management Corp. Those two pension behemoths control just shy of 50 per cent of Viterra at the moment. Bloomberg's previously reported the two pension managers are willing to play ball in terms of a sale, though as always, there's no guarantee a transaction will in fact move forward.

OIL UNDER PRESSURE AS GOLDMAN CUTS OUTLOOK

The price of crude is under some pressure this morning – down the better part of three per cent – amid consistent concerns over the demand outlook through the end of the year. Goldman's weighing in once again, downgrading its price forecast for the third time in six months – it now sees Brent crude at $86 to end the year as supplies grow and demand wanes. As for the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate, we're looking at sub-US$69 prices this morning, a far cry from the US$110+ we were looking at this time last year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

UBS has sealed the deal on its rescue of Credit Suisse, completing its takeover of its troubled rival.

Nasdaq Inc. Is buying market software provider Adenza from Thoma Bravo for US$10.5 billion in cash and stock.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS