Glencore is turning up the temperature in its ongoing pursuit of Teck Resources. In an open letter, the Swiss-based commodities conglomerate implored shareholders to vote against Teck's plan to spin off its steelmaking coal assets into a new publicly-traded entity – that vote goes down on April 26 – and said it's willing to consider making improvements to its offer if such a scenario comes to pass. All this comes in the wake of Teck CEO Jonathan Price's bold forecast yesterday that shares of the core metals business could eventually trade more than 70 per cent higher than Teck's current valuation should the spinoff take place, rather than allowing the company to be sold in its entirety to Glencore for US$23.1 billion (or whatever price tag that potential sweetener Glencore is dangling ends up coming in at.)



METRO TOPS Q2 PROFIT EXPECTATIONS

We'll be keeping an eye on shares of Metro this morning after the grocer topped second quarter profit expectations. Call it a two-penny beat on the bottom line – adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.96 against an average analyst estimate of $0.94 – and a meet on the top line at $4.55 billion. Food inflation was again front and centre – food sales at stores open at least a year were up 5.8 per cent in the quarter, mainly due to rising price pressures being passed along to customers. That said, the grocery division did lag when you compare it to pharmacy sales (recall Metro bought Jean Coutu back in 2018) – same store sales for that division were up 7.3 per cent, in no small part due to cosmetics and health and beauty products. Back to the food side of things for a moment – Metro and its peers have been under some intense scrutiny over the rising cost of food, which sort of makes it notable that the company took pains to point out that margins have declined on a year-to-date basis.

FEDERAL WORKERS STRIKE AFTER LABOUR TALKS FAIL

More than 155,000 federal workers are hitting the picket line this morning after labour negotiations between Ottawa and the Public Serve Alliance of Canada failed to deliver an adequate compromise. This one's big – the union describes it as the largest strike against a single employer in Canadian history, and it comes at something of a critical time for the public sector, as more than 35,000 of those workers are employed by the CRA (and tax filing deadline is less than two weeks away.) It's also emblematic of one of the key tension points we're seeing emerge between workers and employers – PSAC is arguing wages simply haven't kept up with inflation, which has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and that while the union has received several wage offers, none adequately addressed the erosion in its members' purchasing power.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Tesla are slipping in the premarket after the electric carmaker cut prices in the United States for the second time this month.

Netflix says its crackdown on password sharing here in Canada has already borne fruit, with its paid membership base growing since implementing the move.

Fox has reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, agreeing to pay US$787.5 million to close the book on a defamation suit tied to the network's 2020 U.S. Presidential election coverage.

