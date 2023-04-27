Glencore remains committed to buying Teck Resources and is willing to offer more for the Canadian miner. The Swiss company released a statement that said it “hopes that the Teck Board will, against the backdrop of the feedback provided by its shareholders, engage constructively in order to fully explore our proposal which has not been done to date. Glencore remains willing to make an offer directly to Teck shareholders if there continues to be no engagement from the Teck Board.” This comes a day after Teck cancelled a shareholder vote on its plan to separate its metals and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies and said it would consider shareholder feedback and pursue another plan for splitting its assets. Teck shareholders did overwhelmingly vote to wind down the dual-class share structure that has protected the Vancouver-based firm from large takeover deals.

SUNCOR TO BUY TOTALENERGIES CANADIAN OIL SANDS OPERATIONS

Suncor Energy is spending $5.5 billion to buy TotalEnergies Canadian oil sands business. Once the deal closes, it will give Suncor 100 per cent ownership of Fort Hills and 50 per cent working interest in Surmont, which is operated by ConocoPhillips Canada. “These are valuable oil sands assets that are a strategic fit for us and add long-term shareholder value. The acquisition also introduces flexibility and optionality into our long-range capital plan, providing us with further discretion in respect of the timing and scope of future oil sands developments,” said Suncor's president and CEO Rich Kruger.

META PLATFORMS BOOSTS Q2 OUTLOOK FOLLOWING Q1 BEAT

Shares of Meta Platforms are up more than 10 per cent in the pre-market trade after the owner of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp boosted its revenue outlook. The company easily topped expectations on the top and bottom lines in the first quarter, thanks to a better-than-expected ad recovery on its Facebook platform. The social media giant reported Facebook daily active users rose four per cent to a better-than-expected 2.04 billion, and monthly active users were 2.99 billion, which was roughly in line with expectations. Tech stocks have been some of the best performers so far in 2023 as they've laid off workers and made other cost cuts to improve their profitability. Amazon and Intel will be in the spotlight when they report earnings after markets close today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Bombardier swung to a first-quarter profit thanks to more aircraft deliveries, which supported better-than-expected revenue. The business jet maker reported Q1 sales of $1.5 billion, up 17 per cent year-over-year, and profit of $302 million, compared with a loss of $287 million a year earlier.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City will be a stock to watch today after the Calgary-based railway reported profit was up 35 per cent in the first quarter, while revenues came in at $2.27 billion, up from $1.84 billion for the same period a year ago

Samsung's first-quarter profit plunged as prices for its memory chips continued to drop and demand remained weak

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS