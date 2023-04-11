Glencore’s not backing down in its pursuit of Teck Resources. The Swiss commodities conglomerate is proposing to add a cash element to its all-share offer for Teck in an attempt to assuage concerns over the resulting exposure existing Teck shareholders would have to thermal coal. Under the terms of the new proposal, Glencore is offering up US$8.2 billion in cash and 24 per cent of the combined metals business to Teck shareholders (it would still spin out the coal division, which would combine Teck’s steelmaking coal assets with Glencore’s existing coal ops) after Teck said the previously-outlined plan would result in undue exposure to heavy emitting thermal coal. Whether this moves the needle remains to be seen – controlling shareholder Normal Keevil has been adamant that Teck not fall into foreign hands as the company pursues its own spinoff of its coal business, an arrangement shareholders are set to vote on later this month.

CANADIANS REMAIN DOUR ON ECONOMY

We’ve got yet another sobering signal about how Canadians are feeling about their personal finances. According to the latest MNP Consumer Debt survey, about half of respondents believe the worst is yet to come this economic cycle, and nearly half – 46 per cent – say they’re within $200 from being unable to meet their financial obligations, while a third say they already don’t make enough to cover their bills and debt payments. Now, it’s always worth the reminder – this is a survey, which involves feelings, rather than an empirical study, (if half of all Canadians are $200 or less from the financial brink, well, we’re all in a deep pit of trouble), but it does shine a light on the sense of economic unease still blanketing consumer sentiment. If we’re looking for a bright spot, as one does, it seems to be tied to the Bank of Canada pausing on rate increases – overall, the index did rebound from an all-time low as some respondents felt a bit of a reprieve from the constant march higher in borrowing costs.

IMF SEES FADING PATH TO A SOFT LANDING

The International Monetary Fund says the prospect for a soft landing for the global economy isn’t looking too hot at this juncture. In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF says a combination of stubbornly high inflation and banking sector turmoil as a result of higher rates aimed at combating said inflation, are dimming the prospect of that desired outcome, and will likely result in lower-for-longer economic output – what the IMF describes as the lowest medium term forecast in decades. As for Canada, the IMF is expecting lukewarm growth over the next year and a half, albeit no more tepid than its last outlook – unchanged at 1.5 per cent for both 2023 and 2024, which isn’t great, but still exceeds the 1.3 and 1.4 per cent views for growth in advanced economies overall.



STOCKS TICK HIGHER AHEAD OF KEY INFLATION READS

Call it a cautiously optimistic start to the trading day, based on what we’re seeing on the futures market south of the border. Everything’s in the green as of yet, albeit modestly – about 0.2 per cent across the board on the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite Index. All this comes as we await the main events when it comes to American economic data, with March readings on the consumer price index tomorrow, followed by the producer price index (like CPI, but for companies) a day later. Both metrics should give some degree of insight into how much further – or how quickly – the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates in its ongoing fight against price pressures running well above target.

NEWMONT SWEETENS THE POT IN PURSUIT OF NEWCREST

Newmont isn’t giving up the fight so easily when it comes to its pursuit of Newcrest Mining. Newmont is upping the ante, sweetening its takeover offer for its fellow miner to US$19.5 billion, just a couple of months after Newcrest spurned its US$17-billion bid, with the revised offer representing about a 46 per cent premium to Newcrest’s share price before the company was put in play with that earlier offer. As always, worth pointing out the Canadian connection here – Newcrest has a pair of significant assets in British Columbia in Brucejack, which was added to the fold in its US$2.8-billion acquisition of Pretium Resources last year, and a 70 per cent stake in the Red Chris mine, which it acquired for US$806.5 million from Imperial Metals.

TILRAY BEEFS UP WITH HEXO ACQUISITION

Tilray’s back on the acquisition trail, announcing plans to snap up Hexo in a deal worth about US$229 million. The announcement confirms a scoop from our own David George-Cosh yesterday afternoon, and will see Tilray further entrench itself as the market leader in Canadian recreational cannabis, increasing its market share to about 13 per cent (from the current 8.1 per cent, based on Hifyre data.) It’s sort of a complicated deal – Tilray’s shelling out US$56 million worth of stock and exercising a US$173 million secured convertible note it acquired from a former creditor of Hexo’s last summer to seal the deal. All that said, looks like the markets are taking a dim view of the deal thus far – shares of Tilray are down about six per cent in the premarket, while Hexo shares are plunging about 22 per cent.

BIG GAME FEVER HITS FEVER PITCH AS BLUE JAYS RETURN HOME

There are few clearer signs that spring has well and truly returned to Toronto than the Blue Jays home opener, which goes down tonight. But it’ll be a different look for those heading down to Rogers Centre this evening (or watching from home, for that matter,) after the first stage of Rogers Communications’ sweeping $300-million overhaul of the facility, which had the Jays start the season with a 10-game road trip. It’s quite the undertaking for Rogers, which has freshened up the 34-year-old stadium from time to time, but never gone flat-out with renovations since buying what was then known as the SkyDome for pennies on the dollar (a cool $25 million, if you can believe it,) back in 2004.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

A new poll from RBC says 40 per cent of respondents expect to pay less for a home now than they would a year ago, though 18 per cent say they don’t know whether now is the right time to buy.

First Capital REIT is selling a quartet of properties, including the five-star Hazelton Hotel is Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood, for a total consideration of $184 million.

Rogers Communications is buying BAI Canada, through which it will build out 5G wireless connectivity through Toronto’s entire subway system, including access to 911 for all riders.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS