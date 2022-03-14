Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Most major global stock markets are back in rally mode this morning and commodity prices are falling (West Texas Intermediate crude has been down more than six per cent) as traders continue parsing through the flood of developments surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Key this morning appears to be the role that Beijing could play. Officials from China and the U.S. are expected to meet today after the Chinese government refuted reports that Russia had sought the country’s assistance. Talks between Ukraine and Russia are also expected to resume today.

ROGERS SCOUTS FREEDOM MOBILE BUYERS

It’s almost one year to the day since Rogers Communications announced it struck a deal to buy Shaw Communications, and yet it’s still not clear if they’ll obtain regulatory approvals. The elephant in the room is competition concern stemming from Shaw’s Freedom Mobile business. And, this morning, there are reports of movement on that front as Bloomberg News and The Globe and Mail report Rogers is in talks with prospective buyers for the Freedom unit.

HOW THE NICKEL MARKET BUCKELED

Our partners at Bloomberg Businessweek have some incredible reporting today on the violent trading that compelled the London Metal Exchange to suspend activity as an apparent short squeeze sent nickel prices into the stratosphere last week. “This was the most disorderly move in a metal I’ve seen in my career…People forgot that this isn’t a video game retailer; it’s an important physical commodity,” said the head of one trading house. We’ll speak at 8:30 a.m. with one of the reporters who contributed to the piece, and we remain on the lookout for an update from the LME about when trading will resume.

CHINA MARKET TURMOIL

The exception to the broad equity market theme this morning is China (and Hong Kong), where the major indices tumbled overnight. No shortage of factors: a renewed crackdown on the tech sector, the uncertainty about Beijing’s role in Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and another wave of COVID-related clampdowns. The Hang Seng ended the day down almost five per cent, while the Shanghai and Shenzen composites fell close to three per cent.

THE RETURN TO OFFICE

Bank of Nova Scotia and Manulife Financial today are joining the ranks of companies that are welcoming staff back to some offices on a voluntary basis. David George-Cosh will be on location outside Manulife’s headquarters to report on this important step that will help define the future of work.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Rio Tinto is attempting to take full control of Turquoise Hill Resources . The global mining giant announced this morning it presented Turquoise Hill’s board with a non-binding proposal to buy the 49 per cent of the company that it doesn’t already own for $34 per share, which represents a 32-per-cent premium to the latest closing price. The move comes almost two months after Turquoise Hill smoothed out its relationship with the government of Mongolia, the home of its Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine. Turquoise Hill said in a subsequent release that its board will form a special committee to evaluate the proposal.

is attempting to take full control of . The global mining giant announced this morning it presented Turquoise Hill’s board with a non-binding proposal to buy the 49 per cent of the company that it doesn’t already own for $34 per share, which represents a 32-per-cent premium to the latest closing price. The move comes almost two months after Turquoise Hill smoothed out its relationship with the government of Mongolia, the home of its Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine. Turquoise Hill said in a subsequent release that its board will form a special committee to evaluate the proposal. Loblaw announced its Shoppers Drug Mart division is paying $845 million to acquire Lifemark Heath Group, which offers physiotherapy and massage services at more than 300 clinics across the country.

announced its Shoppers Drug Mart division is paying $845 million to acquire Lifemark Heath Group, which offers physiotherapy and massage services at more than 300 clinics across the country. The face of Canada’s auto workers is retiring. Unifor announced yesterday that Jerry Dias is leaving his post as national president. Not much detail was given, other than that he’s still dealing with ongoing health issues. Unifor represents approximately 315,000 employees across the country.

announced yesterday that Jerry Dias is leaving his post as national president. Not much detail was given, other than that he’s still dealing with ongoing health issues. Unifor represents approximately 315,000 employees across the country. We’re on strike watch as more than 3,000 unionized Canadian Pacific Railway workers could walk off the job later this week. There is no indication yet if the Teamsters union has served 72-hour notice.

workers could walk off the job later this week. There is no indication yet if the Teamsters union has served 72-hour notice. Westshore Terminals announced late Friday it’s raising its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share from $0.25, and it’s also going to pay a special dividend of $1.50 per share, saying its cash on hand outstrips its needs. On the downside, Westshore forecast a sharp drop in shipping volumes for the first quarter of this year due to weather conditions.

announced late Friday it’s raising its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share from $0.25, and it’s also going to pay a special dividend of $1.50 per share, saying its cash on hand outstrips its needs. On the downside, Westshore forecast a sharp drop in shipping volumes for the first quarter of this year due to weather conditions. Also from the late-Friday files: Ballard Power Systems reported a 28-per-cent jump in fourth-quarter revenue. However, its margins fell and its adjusted loss widened. Ballard pinned some of the blame on inflationary higher expenses for labour, supply, and freight services.

reported a 28-per-cent jump in fourth-quarter revenue. However, its margins fell and its adjusted loss widened. Ballard pinned some of the blame on inflationary higher expenses for labour, supply, and freight services. Iamgold has added another new director to its boardroom. This time it’s former Goldman Sachs Co-Head of Global Commodities Peter O’Hagan.

has added another new director to its boardroom. This time it’s former Goldman Sachs Co-Head of Global Commodities Peter O’Hagan. Magna International is losing a senior executive. Frank Klein, who was serving as president of the Magna Steyer auto-manufacturing business, has been named chief operations officer of Rivian Automotive.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS