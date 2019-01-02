Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Global stocks are starting the new year in familiar territory, with losses across most Asian and European indices and with futures pointing to a weak open on Wall Street. Looks like the blame is being pinned on another sign that China’s factories shifted into contraction last month, raising the stakes for next week’s meeting between Chinese and American trade officials. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, meanwhile, will start fresh at 9:30 a.m. ET after closing out a calendar year that saw it tumble almost 12 per cent.

SHUTDOWN LATEST

In addition to weak economic data in China, investors are also wrestling with overhang of a partial U.S. government shutdown that’s into a 12th day. With the next session of Congress set to open tomorrow with Democrats in charge of the House, U.S. President Donald Trump invited House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi to “make a deal” in a tweet yesterday and has opened the door to a meeting with Congressional leaders today.

THE NEW BARRICK GROUP DEBUTS

It’s the first day of a new era for Barrick Gold Corp. as it officially starts trading as a combined entity with Randgold Resources. We look forward to speaking with Mark Bristow, who guided Randgold into Barrick’s embrace -- and who will serve as president and CEO of Barrick Group. Stay tuned for that conversation about merging cultures and stewarding assets on Commodities.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is out with its annual reminder of wage disparity, saying the country's top CEOs will earn the average Canadian salary by 11:33 this morning.

-In case you missed it on New Year's Eve, Green Growth Brands attempted to dispel some of the questions surrounding its intent to launch a takeover offer for Aphria. Also note its shares again closed well below the $7/share level that forms the basis for the valuation of its upcoming offer. See the full statement here.

-Back to the subject of tomorrow’s swearing in of lawmakers: take note of incoming Senator Mitt Romney’s scathing criticism of Trump in yesterday’s Washington Post as a potential precursor to GOP tension.

