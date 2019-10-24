Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Warnings about the impact of a fragile global economy are piling up across Corporate Canada. Teck Resources CEO Don Lindsay today said the miner is feeling “a significant negative effect” from global uncertainties; as a result, it has launched a sweeping $500-million cost-cutting program while beating third-quarter profit estimates. CP Rail’s CEO also acknowledged the tough macro environment, which was evidently no match for the company’s renowned precision railroading strategy in the third quarter, as adjusted profit climbed above estimates amid a record-setting operating ratio.

ALBERTA BUDGET DAY

Premier Jason Kenney has braced Albertans for a “challenging” budget, telegraphing a fiscal plan that will cut program spending 2.8 per cent, while shielding education and health outlays. In a televised address late yesterday, Kenney pledged to get the province’s fiscal house in order, saying endless deficits are “immoral”. We’ll set the table throughout the day, including perspective on finances and the regional divide with Reform Party Founder Preston Manning this morning on The Open.

ROADMAP FOR 'BIGGER, BOLDER CANADA'

An elite group of Canadian business, finance and policy leaders (led by the likes of Dominic Barton and Mark Wiseman) have unveiled an 88-page report on the economic imperative for growing the country’s population to 100 million — cautioning “the drift from the certainties of the past raises urgent questions about long-term prospects for a country of 37 million people.” Amid the so-called Century Initiative’s recommendations, is aiming for ~500,000 immigrants by 2026. Amanda Lang is sitting down for an interview with Wiseman; stay tuned for highlights from that conversation today and the full, in-depth discussion tomorrow on Bloomberg Markets.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Agnico Eagle Mines is jacking up its quarterly dividend after reporting record quarterly production. The miner, which has been ramping up its operations in Nunavut, also raised its full-year output forecast. If you missed it this morning on The Street, check out our interview with CEO Sean Boyd on BNNBloomberg.ca

-Husky Energy has launched reporting season for the major Canadian oil producers, with weaker prices and refining margins hitting its funds from operations and profit in the third quarter. Husky also said the strategic review of its retail fuel business is still ongoing.

-Tons of earnings-related movers to sift through in the United States. Among them: Tesla shares are rocketing higher after posting a surprise quarterly profit; Ford shares are drifting lower after baking some wiggle room in the full-year profit forecast, Twitter shares are collapsing in pre-market trading after disappointing revenue numbers (actual and forecast).

-The European Central Bank left rates unchanged today in Mario Draghi’s swan song as president.

-Bloomberg is reporting China could buy at least US$20 billion worth of American agricultural products under the first phase of a potential trade agreement with the White House.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Teck Resources, Husky Energy, Precision Drilling, Yamana Gold, Amazon.com, Twitter, Visa, Intel, 3M, Dow

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. new home sales

-7:45 a.m. ET: European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET); Also rate decisions today in Sweden, Norway, Turkey

-Bank of Nova Scotia hosts investor day meeting in Santiago, Chile

-Rotman School of Management holds conference in Toronto on Machine Learning (speakers include Alibaba President Michael Evans)

-Alberta government to release budget (Approx 5:00 p.m. ET)​