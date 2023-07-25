Who owns X? Elon Musk has made waves yet again changing Twitter’s name to X. He went so far as to tear down the letters at Twitter's headquarters only to be thwarted by officials who said the company did not secure a permit to do so -- leaving only the last two letters “er”. That might be the sound lawyers at Microsoft and Meta made because they actually have the intellectual property rights to the letter in question. Now the prospect of lawsuits remains unknown, but the companies could take action if they believe Musk’s X infringes on their X. All I know is that billionaires will have reached peak usefulness when they are embroiled in a courtroom battle over a letter in the alphabet.

Here are five things you need to know this morning.

Market mood: Today is a middle-child kind of day for markets with attention split between what happened yesterday and what is going to happen tomorrow. The Dow rose for an 11th day in a row – the longest streak since February 2017. Tomorrow the focus will be on how Alphabet and Microsoft trade (they report today after the close) and of course the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision. The U.S. central bank is expected to increase interest rates again, but maybe for the last time. RBC’s head of rates strategy says this could be a non-event for markets. From his lips. Today 34 companies on the S&P 500 are reporting.

Telecom watch: We are going to be watching Canadian telcos at the open after a major decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) last night. Rogers and Quebecor/Freedom have been before the CRTC trying to agree on rates Quebecor will pay to Rogers for using its network to provide cell coverage outside of Quebecor’s home network. The CRTC sided with Quebecor’s proposed rate structure. While the CRTC did not disclose the rate, most analysts today are viewing this as positive for Quebecor and negative for incumbents like Rogers, BCE (which owns BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division) and Telus because it could put further pressure on prices. Scotia’s Maher Yaghi goes one step further in his caution noting that as part of the decision the CRTC says when making considerations about deciding what rate new entrants will pay to established networks the regulator said reasonable rates may not provide an immediate term return on investment or possibly require an otherwise profitable enterprise to incur a modest or temporary loss. In other words, the CRTC could force the incumbents to take a short-term financial hits in order to allow new entrants to survive. “We continue to believe that investors remain complacent,” Yaghi said in a note to clients, about the regulator risk to Canadian incumbent telcos.

Gas guzzlers deliver for GM: Even as General Motors (GM) spends billions on its electric vehicles, it was the gas guzzlers that delivered in the quarter. Sales of SUVs and trucks helped drive a hat trick quarter: sales and earnings beat expectations and GM raised its profit forecast. However, the stock is wobbling in the pre-market. The rosy forecast assumes no strike action (there are labour talks later this year) and the company took a US$792 million charge related to its Chevy bolt recall.

The Dow’s problem children: Shares of 3M and Verizon are higher in the pre-market after earnings beat expectations. Both companies have struggled this year as they deal with potentially massive legal liabilities. 3M delivered higher profit than expected as it has been focusing on cost cuts amid a slump in sales. It also boosted its profit forecast. Its legal threat is potentially existential. 3M is in the middle of one of the biggest pollution cases in history with liabilities that could wipe out the company in addition to over 200,000 lawsuits over faulty earplugs. The stock has been bouncing around a 10-year low and has zero analyst buy ratings. Verizon is higher after earnings beat and it added more subscribed than expected. However, sales fell more than expected. Verizon has been under pressure (nine per cent in 2023 and trading near 2010 lows) over concerns about legal liability related to lead cables that may have leached into the water.

Spotify takes a hit: The audio streamer is not a “Magnificent Seven” stock but with a rally of 107 per cent so far this year it is magnificent in its own way. Today however, it is pulling back after revenue missed expectations (up only 11 per cent) and revenue forecast was below consensus. On the flip side, it added more subscribers than expected.

Notable Guests