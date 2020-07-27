Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Gold traded at a new all-time high this morning as investors flock to the perceived safe haven in a world awash in uncertainty. This morning’s move – to as high as US$1,944.71 per ounce – comes ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision and assessment of the economy on Wednesday, when the central bank will certainly underscore the low-for-long mantra that’s sweeping the globe.

WE SCANDAL

Continued fallout from the WE controversy will suck up much of the Oxygen in Ottawa this week, with some high-stakes committee hearings anticipated. The issue, which has morphed into another ethics scandal for the federal government, is attracting attention way beyond the nation’s capital. To wit: The Wall Street Journal has published an opinion piece, bluntly asking “Will Scandal Finally Sink Trudeau?”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Shares of Moderna are rallying in pre-market trading as the biotech company begins the Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine today. It also announced the U.S. government is providing an additional US$472 million to support the process.

-SNC-Lavalin announced the sale of its South Africa resources unit this morning. The company said the divestment – which covers a unit with 1,800 employees – fits with its broader strategy of being “a leading professional services and project management company, and generate consistent earnings and cash flow.”

-Hasbro shares are sagging in pre-market trading after the toymaker reported a 29 per cent plunge in second-quarter revenue and an adjusted profit came way short of expectations (US$0.02/share versus US$0.20 estimate). COVID-19 related shutdowns of course get the blame. Interesting to see just one of the company’s product categories posted quarterly revenue growth, with Gaming rising 11 per cent.

-NFI Group this morning announced a restructuring intended to delivered more than $75 million in cost savings by the end of fiscal 2022. The Winnipeg-based bus maker said it will focus on combining its MCI and New Flyer units, which will ultimately involve a “rationalization” of facilities.

-TSX-listed Cardinal Resources today threw its support behind a takeover proposal from China’s Shandong Gold valued at A$0.70 per share.

-Vermilion Energy swung to a loss in the second quarter and reported a 52 per cent plunge in funds from operations. Despite the impact of COVID-19 and a short-lived Saudi-Russia price war, the company is touting the fact it didn’t face any material shut-ins in North America due to uneconomic production.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-Notable earnings: MEG Energy, Vermilion Energy, West Fraser Timber

-9:00 a.m. ET: Health Minister Patty Hajdu discusses Safe Restart Agreement with provinces at event in Thunder Bay, Ont.

-12:00 p.m. ET: Canadian Senate being recalled to consider COVID-19 measures

-12:00 p.m. ET: U.S. House Antitrust Subcommittee holds hearing "Examining the market dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google"

-Moderna to begin Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine study

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Roula Meditskos. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.