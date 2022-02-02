Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Google's parent company is aiming to make its shares a little more accessible by proposing to split its stock 20:1 in July. No doubt that will help attract some investors who may have been scared off by sticker shock as GOOGL shares climbed to more than US$3,000 apiece a couple months ago (though its price-to-earnings multiple compared to, say, Shopify makes it a relative bargain). We’ll dig into the rationale and what its shareholders can look forward to after ad-fuelled growth helped Alphabet trounce expectations in its latest quarter.

OPEC+ MEETING

The group of oil-producing countries is staying the course. Bloomberg News is citing delegates who say the group agreed to boost monthly production by another 400,000 barrels per day. Since the last meeting on Jan. 4, optimism about demand growth and tightening supplies has pushed the price of West Texas Intermediate crude 15 per cent higher to fresh seven-year highs.

A MISSED OPPORTUNITY IN GLOBAL INVESTING

BNY Mellon Investment Management is out with a report today indicating there would be an additional US$3.2 trillion in assets circulating in the industry if women invested at the same rate as men. “Until people believe that investing can be for everyone and managed by people who they believe generally have their best interests at heart—we are pushing a very heavy boulder up a very steep hill,” said Holly Mackay, who sat on BNY’s expert advisory panel, in a release. Particularly since this is Your Money Month at BNN Bloomberg, we’ll dig into the report and assess what it will take to make investing more welcoming and inclusive.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Maureen Sabia is retiring from her role as Canadian Tire ’s chairman after 37 years of service on the retailer’s board of directors (including almost 15 in her current role). She’s being succeeded by J. Michael Owens, who joined the board in 2020. We’ll take this ICYMI opportunity to flag Tara’s recent reporting on Corporate Canada’s long hill to climb in bringing gender parity to its highest ranks.

Deal-fueled growth is the story at Dye & Durham , which reported a 225 per cent surge in fiscal second-quarter revenue (though it fell shy of the average analyst estimate). Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, meanwhile, nearly quadrupled to $62.6 million. We're speaking with the company's chief operating officer at 9:45 a.m.

Bombardier said in a late-night release that it's facing another wave of legal challenges from some holders of its debt coming due in 2034. According to the company, those holders are again claiming that Bombardier's corporate overhaul into a business jet pure play had the effect of breaching some covenants. Bombardier said the allegations are meritless and it plans to defend itself "vigorously."

Our partners at Bloomberg News are reporting Chorus Aviation is eyeing a possible acquisition of Falko Regional Aircraft Ltd., which is a U.K.-based jet lessor with 131 planes in its fleet. Recall that Chorus issued a vague statement last week acknowledging recent deal speculation and saying it "routinely" evaluates M&A opportunities.

General Motors ' revenue and profit fell in the fourth quarter, with blame being pinned on chip shortages and inflationary cost pressure. Encouragingly, however, CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to investors that GM sees an "improving outlook" for semiconductors this year and expects adjusted profit to be at or near a record high.

Starbucks ' total revenue narrowly beat expectations in its fiscal first quarter as sales picked up in North America. Profit, however, disappointed; the company noted its margin expansion was held back by wages, staff benefits, and supply chain problems.

PayPal shares are tumbling in pre-market trading after the online payments company forecast sharply slower growth. It's warning that total payment volume will grow between 19 and 22 per cent this year, compared to last year's rate of 33 per cent. And its net new account activations are seen at less than half of 2021's user growth. On a call with analysts, CEO Dan Schulman acknowledged the "outsized growth driven by lockdowns during the pandemic" is now in the rear view.

