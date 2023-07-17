I’m not afraid to say it – I’m 36. I feel like I still have a lot of good years ahead of me. Dare I say, I’m in the prime of my life. At least, that is how I felt until I watched 20-year old Carlos Alcaraz defeat 36-year old Novak Djokovic. It wasn’t so much the intensity of the match that jarred me but the commentary afterward. Sportscasters essentially calling an end to Djokovic’s rein in tennis. A miracle he has survived this long in his geriatric years. Alcaraz is the first person in 21 years not named Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win. A new generation of tennis is upon us. And should a new generation of news be upon me all I can say is, the future is bright.



Here are five things you need to know:

Chinese growth disappoints: Markets are in a huff this morning after the latest Chinese economic data dump disappointed. GDP advanced lass than expected (6.4 per cent for Q2 vs 7.1 per cent expected) and retail sales growth slowed materially (3.1 per cent for June vs 12.7 per cent previously). While industrial production was better, signs of weakness in real estate continued with property investment falling nearly 8 per cent. Put this all together we’ve got futures a bit off, coupled with oil and copper trading down. Nevertheless, this is coming after a week of gains for North American stocks. The S&P 500 is just 6 per cent from all time high, while the TSX is 9 per cent from all-time high.



Russia roils grains: Russia is pulling its support for a grain-export deal in Ukraine that allowed for the safe passage of food exports. This will constrain global food supply. Since the deal was brokered last summer, nearly 33 million tonnes of crops have come via the Black Sea. Wheat, corn and soybean prices popped in reaction. We will watch for how this scuppers the victory against inflation that buoyed the markets last week.



Luxury starting to wobble: Luxury stocks are under pressure after Richemont posted a surprise drop in sales in the Americas. While Asia and Europe are strong, investors are concerned this is backward looking especially considering soft data out of China. The owner of Cartier and Piaget fell as much as 8 per cent in Swiss trading. Shares of LVMH and Hermes fell in sympathy. We will watch luxury stocks in North America at the open.



Magnificently expensive: The nickname for the stocks that have taken the S&P 500 on a stunning ride higher has evolved over time. FANG, FAANG, FAAMG, etc. Mercifully, the market came to its senses and abandoned the alphabet soup in favour of the Magnificent Seven. These stocks, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla are up on average 90 per cent so far this year. They are the reason the S&P 500 is up on the year. They are also the reason the market looks expensive. Savita Subramanian at Bank of America says without the Magnificent Seven, the S&P 500 would only be trading at 15x earnings compared to 20x right now.



Playing matchmaker: India’s largest steel producer is reportedly interested in buying a part of Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal business. Bloomberg reports that JSW Steel is considering a bid for as much as 20 per cent of Teck’s coal unit. This comes as Teck is still in preliminary talks with Glencore about buying the whole unit. Clearly, M&A is still in the air for Teck and is one of the main reasons it has outperformed the underlying commodity.



Notable Calls

Conagra downgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is downgrading Conagra to equal weight even as it trades at a 10-month low. It’s more of a mea culpa for the analyst who had expected the company to benefit from people cutting back at restaurants instead of reducing the amount of packaged foods they buy. While the stock is cheap, the analyst doesn’t see catalysts for multiple expansion.

Target: $37

Pepsi downgrade at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is ringing the register on the rally in Pepsi shares. With the stock just four per cent from an all-time high, the analyst says all the catalysts have played out.

Target: $210

Chewy upgraded at Goldman Sachs