Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Bank of America’s investment strategy team says its latest survey of fund managers with about US$800 billion in assets under management suggests we’ve seen “the full capitulation.” To wit: the outlook for global economic growth and profits hit all-time lows in the survey period from July 8 to 15. Meanwhile, those fund managers are sitting on the most cash since 2001 (which some might say is actually a bullish forward-indicator for the stock market), and equity allocation is at the lowest since the immediate aftermath of Lehman Brothers’ collapse in 2008. There’s also a desire for companies to equip themselves for an economic storm: Half of respondents said execs should prioritize balance-sheet strength over capital spending or buybacks/dividends/M&A. This will be a primary talking point in all our market coverage today.

MARKET WATCH

Major European equity markets are little changed this morning and U.S. futures are pointing to gains at the start of trading in New York. But yesterday was another reminder of how fickle these markets can be as the American indices sagged into the red. Up here, the S&P/TSX Composite Index will be put to the test as West Texas Intermediate crude gives up some of the gains that helped power yesterday’s rally. Most notable move might be in FX, where the euro is climbing against the U.S. dollar and several other major currencies ahead of this week’s European Central Bank decision. Bloomberg News is reporting a half-point hike is on the table, while cautioning “it’s unclear” if that’ll come to be.

BHP EYES SPEEDIER JANSEN OUTPUT

This is no silver bullet for today’s worries about food security, but the mining giant said it is now aiming to start production at its Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan in 2026, instead of the original target of 2027 (CEO Mike Henry previously hinted at this faster timeline in May). BHP is also evaluating options to accelerate Stage 2 of the project. Of note in this inflationary environment: BHP said Jansen is “tracking to plan” at a capital expenditure of US$5.7 billion.

AWAITING NETFLIX

Three months ago, the streaming giant shocked Wall Street by disclosing a net loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and warned it might lose 2 million more in the second quarter. That led to the shellacking that saw Netflix shares sink 35 per cent the next day, and they’ve shed more value since then. We’ll find out precisely how Netflix fared in the second quarter when it reports after 4 p.m. Should make for must-see-TV in the final hour of The Close. Long before that, watch out for Paige’s reporting on the outlook for one of the Canadian companies that has been most disrupted by Netflix, as an analyst warns that Cineplex is still facing some near-term challenges.

RECORD-TIGHT RENTAL MARKET

Amazing to see the divergence in housing. Just yesterday, real estate broker John Pasalis was telling Jacqueline about the preponderance of delistings by would-be sellers in the country’s largest housing market. Meanwhile, the rental market is on fire. New data today from Urbanation show the inventory of rental units in Toronto sank to a record-low in the second quarter, at just 0.3 months of supply. Meanwhile, condo rents rose 5.9 per cent sequentially to an all-time high of $3.57 per square foot.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

PrairieSky Royalty’s funds from operations surged 182 per cent year-over-year to a record $159.6 million in the second quarter, as it benefitted from record royalty production, unhedged pricing, and the fact it’s shielded from inflationary pressure as a royalty company. The boom times also allowed it to slash its debt 20 per cent from the previous quarter.

Cloud-fuelled growth again was the story for IBM in its latest quarter, as its revenue and profit narrowly beat expectations. However, it scaled back its outlook for free cash flow this year, which its chief financial attributed to the U.S. dollar’s strength and IBM’s decision to exit Russia, which he described on a conference call as having been “a very highly profitable business for us.”

Johnson & Johnson trimmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast today, while edging past second-quarter profit and revenue expectations. Of note as a COVID-19 vaccine maker: its revenue from that product more than tripled year-over-year to US$544 million, from US$164 million.

Porter Airlines announced this morning it’s buying an additional 20 E195-E2 jets from Embraer (at a list price of US$1.56 billion), over and above the previous order for 30 of the aircraft.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS