Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Tougher COVID public health rules slammed the brakes on Canada’s economy in April. Statistics Canada is estimating gross domestic product shrank 0.8 per cent in the month, representing the first contraction in a year and a weak handoff heading into the second quarter. Economic output rose at a 5.6 per cent annualized rate in the first quarter, which was a slowdown compared to the fourth quarter and fell short of estimates. As usual, lots of moving parts in the data, but one thing is crystal clear: our economy depends a whole lot on housing. Indeed, StatsCan says housing investment “led the recovery” as it surged 26.5 per cent year-over-year in the first quarter.

INTER PIPELINE LANDS FRIENDLY BUYER

Big breaking news for us this morning, with Pembina Pipeline announcing a friendly deal to buy Inter Pipeline, which has been attempting to thwart a hostile takeover offer from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. It's an all-stock deal, worth $19.45 per share based on Pembina's closing price yesterday. Brookfield's offer of $16.50 per share is scheduled to expire next Monday.

SCOTIA POSTS PROFIT BEAT

Bank of Nova Scotia made it a clean sweep for the Big Six today with yet another profit beat fueled by a sharp drop in credit-loss provisions and gains from its core banking operations. But it’s not an entirely one-size-fits-all story: unlike its rivals, Scotia’s capital markets division struggled in the latest quarter, as profit in that unit fell year-over-year and sequentially. Paul Bagnell is digging into all the details.

SCRUTINIZING FEDS’ ‘INDISCRIMINATE’ SPENDING

Our Bloomberg partners in Ottawa are out with a piece this morning that could prompt some uncomfortable questions about the federal government’s COVID spending strategy. According to data gathered by Bloomberg from Statistics Canada, the highest-earning families received a little shy of $7,000, on average, from those emergency programs, compared to barely $4,000 for the lowest-earning households. As Bloomberg’s Erik Hertzberg writes, “The numbers may fuel concerns that Canada’s pandemic support … was indiscriminate as officials funneled cash to dozens of different groups, and ended up being hoarded in bank accounts.” We’ll chase reaction.

OIL AT HIGHEST SINCE 2018

West Texas Intermediate crude inched closer to US$70 per barrel this morning ahead of an OPEC+ meeting where ministers are expected discuss – but not necessarily take action on – their response to rapidly tightening stockpiles in the world’s developed nations. Of course, it’s always a delicate dance for the cartel and its partners given the range of uncertainties they face and after being forced into a prolonged period of restraint because of COVID.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Canopy Growth will be a stock to watch today after the big pot producer fell short of revenue expectations in its latest quarter and reported a wider adjusted loss than analysts anticipated.

will be a stock to watch today after the big pot producer fell short of revenue expectations in its latest quarter and reported a wider adjusted loss than analysts anticipated. Centerra Gold has filed to puts its troubled Kumtor units into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in an attempt to shield itself from further fallout in the mess it’s dealing with in Kyrgyzstan. Centerra also said it’s conducting a strategic review of those Kumtor units.

has filed to puts its troubled Kumtor units into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in an attempt to shield itself from further fallout in the mess it’s dealing with in Kyrgyzstan. Centerra also said it’s conducting a strategic review of those Kumtor units. Reminder that today’s the day the tougher mortgage stress tests take effect in this country, with the minimum qualifying rate set at 5.25 per cent. We’ll get a better sense in the coming days if the coming-into-force date spurred activity, with monthly figures due this week from the country’s two largest housing markets. If you missed it, check out Greg Bonnell’s primer here.

take effect in this country, with the minimum qualifying rate set at 5.25 per cent. We’ll get a better sense in the coming days if the coming-into-force date spurred activity, with monthly figures due this week from the country’s two largest housing markets. If you missed it, check out Greg Bonnell’s primer here. Purpose Investments is out today with a new product for retirement savers that it’s promoting as being an annuity-like mutual fund. We’ll dig into this with Purpose Chief Executive Officer Som Seif in the 2 p.m. ET hour. Before then, check out Pattie’s blog on the launch here.

is out today with a new product for retirement savers that it’s promoting as being an annuity-like mutual fund. We’ll dig into this with Purpose Chief Executive Officer Som Seif in the 2 p.m. ET hour. Before then, check out Pattie’s blog on the launch here. Shares of AMC Entertainment are up more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the company said it’s raising US$230.5 million in a share sale priced above the most recent closing level. AMC indicated that proceeds will go toward picking up additional theatres.

are up more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the company said it’s raising US$230.5 million in a share sale priced above the most recent closing level. AMC indicated that proceeds will go toward picking up additional theatres. VerticalScope Holdings said in an amended prospectus late yesterday that it's aiming to price its initial public offering in a range of $19 to $23 per share. The company (whose technology powers platforms for online "enthusiast communities") swung to a profit in its latest quarter, while annual revenue has slumped in each of the last two years. IPO proceeds are to be used to for M&A, according to the filing.

said in an amended prospectus late yesterday that it's aiming to price its initial public offering in a range of $19 to $23 per share. The company (whose technology powers platforms for online "enthusiast communities") swung to a profit in its latest quarter, while annual revenue has slumped in each of the last two years. IPO proceeds are to be used to for M&A, according to the filing. Sleep Country Canada is branching out online, announcing a new partnership with Best Buy that will, among other things, see Sleep Country become an exclusive mattress supplier for Best Buy’s digital portal.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS