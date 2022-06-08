The Canadian housing market is cooling down and declines in home prices are not over yet as rising borrowing costs weigh on interest-sensitive households. That’s according to a new report from the Desjardin’s economics team that says this will lead to continued weakness in sales activity and maintain downward pressure on prices. In a note to clients, Desjardins Senior Director of Canadian Economics Randall Bartlett and Senior Economist Hélène Bégin said, “while a correction in the range of 10 per cent to 20 per cent is likely by the end of next year in most provinces, average home prices are expected to remain above the pre-COVID level and trend. As such, the anticipated correction should bring more balance to the Canadian housing market.”

CRUDE PRICES ON THE RISE

The price of West Texas Intermediate is trading above the US$120 a barrel mark. Investors continue to assess the outlook for the commodity as the summer driving season gets underway and demand from China improves following months of COVID lockdowns. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs released bullish reports earlier this week calling for higher prices due to supply concerns.

OECD CUTS GLOBAL GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 3%

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has cut its forecast for global growth this year. The OECD estimates that global GDP will hit 3 per cent in 2022, down from its 4.5 per cent projection in December, slightly ahead of the World Bank’s 2.9 per cent growth estimate released on Tuesday. In its latest economic outlook the Paris-based organization said, “the invasion of Ukraine, along with shutdowns in major cities and ports in China due to the zero-COVID policy, has generated a new set of adverse shocks.”

INDUSTRY INSIDERS: RANIA LLEWELLYN

SOBEYS’ PARENT BECOMES CO-OWNER OF SCENE+ LOYALTY PROGRAM

Empire, the parent company of Sobey’s, Safeway and Farm Boy among others, is teaming up with Cineplex and Scotiabank as co-owner of the Scene+ loyalty program. Members will soon be able to collect and redeem points at the majority of the grocer's supermarkets as the program is rolled out over the next nine months starting in Atlantic Canada. Companies already signed up with Scene+ will gain exposure to a large customer base that make regular shopping trips and members will gain access to more retailers where they can redeem their points, which may broaden the appeal of the program for many.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Tobi Lutke was granted his founder share status but a closer look at the results released this morning shows Shopify investors were divided with just under 54 per cent voting in favour of the company’s proposal to give Lutke this voting power

Dollarama will be a stock to watch today after the retailer topped revenue and profit expectations in the first-quarter. Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 7.3 per cent, which is nearly double what analysts were expecting

In its first results since being spun off from parent company Bausch Health, Bausch and Lomb topped first quarter profit expectations but revenue came in lighter than expected

Credit Suisse has issued its third profit warning this year and Bloomberg is reporting it is weighing new job cuts in a bid cut costs

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS