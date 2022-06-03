Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

For the third consecutive day, we have evidence this morning of heat coming out of one of the country’s largest housing markets. This time, it’s the largest: home sales in the Greater Toronto Area sank 38.8 per cent year-over-year last month, active listings surged, and the average selling price extended a decline that’s been in motion since February’s all-time high. Michelle Zadikian nailed it in her reporting for BNNBloomberg.ca: “The tide continued to shift in favour of homebuyers in the Greater Toronto Area last month amid higher borrowing rates.” We’ll gather insight on how much further the balance of power might tilt in buyers’ favour (assuming they can afford the higher rates), and the ripple effect to the rental market as rising interest rates sap purchasing power. Plus, after Doug Ford’s Conservatives cruised to another majority government last night, we’ll re-assess his strategy for boosting supply (and maybe also ponder why, given the high stakes, fewer than half of eligible voters cast a ballot).

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO LARRY FINK

When the head of BlackRock (the global investing titan, with almost US$10 trillion in assets) speaks, executives, policymakers, and markets pay attention. So we’ll make hay with our Bloomberg TV partners’ conversation with Larry Fink. He had plenty to say on the most important economic issues of our time.

On inflation: “I think we are living in a four per cent, or higher, inflation world for the next two years.”

On the Fed: “I’m a strong believer in Chair Powell and the Federal Reserve doing the right thing.”

He also had plenty to say about the hullabaloo over Jamie Dimon’s “hurricane” comments this week, and he shared the single most important piece of policy advice he has for the White House (in short: “fix immigration”).

Watch for highlights from that interview on BNN Bloomberg today and at BNNBloomberg.ca.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. futures bounced off their lows after non-farm payrolls came in higher than expected. The U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs last month. Economists anticipated 318,000. On top of that, April’s job growth was revised higher. Connecting dots back to inflationary pressure: average hourly wages rose 5.2 per cent year-over-year (which is a slight deceleration from April). This is a good place to point out Reuters’ report this morning that Elon Musk sent a memo to Tesla staff yesterday warning he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and is pausing all hiring at the vehicle maker.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The Globe and Mail is reporting Anthony Lacavera’s Globalive has taken its takeover proposal for Freedom Mobile directly to Shaw Communications after apparently failing to successfully engage in talks with Rogers about buying Shaw’s wireless unit.

Business is booming at Lululemon. Revenue surged 32 per cent year-over-year in the first quarter; sales at stores open more than a year rose at almost the same clip. The company also raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts. All that despite ongoing supply chain problems.

What a messy earnings release this morning from BRP. On the upside, it raised its full-year profit forecast after beating first-quarter expectations despite revenue that flat lined. However, it also warned that adjusted EBITDA could fall in the current quarter “due to supply chain constraints which are expected to continue throughout the year.” The maker of recreational vehicles said those ongoing supply problems also hindered it from meeting demand in the latest quarter.

Definity Financial said after markets closed yesterday it’s expecting to take a hit of up to $29 million as a result of the storms that swept through Ontario and Quebec late last month. The financial hit works out to between $0.22 and $0.25 per share for the property and casualty insurer. Analyst Jaeme Gloyn at National Bank said the catastrophe hit is larger than expected, but that’s not shaking National from its outperform recommendation. Gloyn also maintained his price target at $38.00 per share.

Canaccord Genuity’s fourth-quarter revenue tumbled 29 per cent amid a sharp drop-off in its capital markets business (which it said was anticipated). Even so, its adjusted profit edged past expectations. CEO Dan Daviau joins us at 945 ET. It should be must-see perspective on the mood of the market and issuers’ strategies for navigating inflationary turmoil.

Loblaw announced this morning it’s planning to build a 1.2 million square foot automated industrial plant in the Greater Toronto Area. Loblaw said the cost of the facility is already baked into its capex plans and that it expects the site will be operational in the first quarter of 2024. The announcement was made in conjunction with a land purchase agreement by Choice Properties REIT.

Dye & Durham’s $3.2-billion purchase of Link is being left in limbo a while longer. Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission today delayed the release of its findings on the transaction at least a week to June 16. The takeover was announced last December.

In a 36-27 vote early this morning, New York senators passed a bill that imposes a moratorium on certain cryptocurrency mining in the state due to environmental concerns. We might want to use this as an opportunity to contrast divergent jurisdictional strategies/views on the industry, particularly as Alberta has laid out the welcome mat.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS