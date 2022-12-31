Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The S&P/TSX Composite Index enters this final trading session of 2021 sporting a 22 per cent gain so far the year. While that leaves Canadian stocks miles behind the world’s best-performing index (that title belongs to Mongolia’s MSE Top 20, which is up 130 per cent this year), it puts the TSX on par with the Nasdaq, ahead of the Dow Industrials, and only a few points behind the S&P 500. Today we’ll go in-depth on what powered the TSX higher this year and gauge the outlook for 2022. And on that latter note, keep an eye on BNNBloomberg.ca for a roundup of why some top strategists are bullish on the TSX for next year.

A REALLY AWFUL YEAR FOR POT STOCKS

At the risk of editorializing, but unless you’re shorting them, is there any other way to describe this past year for cannabis stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange? Just one subgroup is in the reed this year: health care, which – as we know – is dominated by the country’s best known pot names. Once the industry heavyweight, Canopy Growth is the worst-performing stock on the TSX this year, with a negative return of almost 64 per cent. We’ll get analyst insight on what went wrong, and what the future holds, when Matt Bottomley, Canaccord Genuity’s director of equity research, joins Greg at 3:30 p.m.

BOMBARDIER: FROM DOG TO STAR (but for how long?)

After a woeful 2020, when its stock languished at the bottom of the TSX as it shed 75 per cent of its value, Bombardier came roaring back this year and enters today’s session as the fifth-best performing member of the composite index. Paige Ellis dug into what triggered the turnaround, and why the company still has plenty of detractors. Check out her reporting at BNNBloomberg.ca

COVID WATCH

In less than 24 hours, we’ve seen Quebec re-impose a curfew and shut down restaurant dining rooms; while Ontario is again slashing capacity limits at theatres, concert venues and sporting events. Against that backdrop of rapidly changing rules, we’re seeing the impact for businesses. Cineplex said after yesterday’s closing bell it’s been granted an extension of covenant relief until the second quarter of next year. And this afternoon we’ll get insight into how the live music industry is coping, when an equity analyst who covers Live Nation joins us shortly after 1 p.m.

CRYPTO OBSERVATION

This struck me as interesting: Bloomberg Intelligence’s managing editor said in a post that all five of BI’s most-read commodity-themed research reports this year are about crypto. As for the most widely-recognized name in the space, Bitcoin is up approximately 65 per cent for the year, but down by almost a third from its November peak.