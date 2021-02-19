Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

How’s this for a sign of the times: Our Bloomberg partners are reporting Cineplex is finding plenty of demand for the $200-million debt financing that’s mandated by its lenders in exchange for continued covenant relief. According to Bloomberg’s intel, Cineplex’s bankers have rounded up approximately $1 billion in preliminary interest and are looking to push the bonds with a sub-8 per cent yield. All that for what has to be one of Canada’s hardest-hit companies during the pandemic. We’ll explore what this tells us about investor psychology and the hunt for yield in today’s low rate environment.

INTER PIPELINE STRATEGIC REVIEW

A week after Brookfield Infrastructure Partners went public with its unsolicited proposal to buy the midstream player for $16.50 per share, Inter Pipe announced late yesterday it’s launching a formal strategic review. Begs the question of what the preferred outcome would be for investors. We’ll chase insight on that today.

RETAIL SALES FALL MOST SINCE APRIL

The most important month of the year for Canada’s retailers was not a good one, for all the obvious COVID reasons. Sales fell 3.4 per cent in December, after rising 1.8 per cnet in November. Clothing stores fared especially poorly, with sales down 19.5 per cent in that category.

COVID WATCH

Bunch of threads to pull on today. Among them:

An Israeli study published in The Lancet medical journal indicates a single dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine has been 85 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 in the window of 15-28 days after inoculation.

Closer to home, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a virtual meeting with CEOs to discuss the fight against COVID-19 and the economic recovery. We have plenty of opportunities today on BNN Bloomberg to gauge executive views on those issues, with a stellar lineup including the CEOs of Dream Office REIT, Canadian Tire, Peyto Exploration and Cinémas Guzzo. Our executive perspectives will also include the CFO of Magna and the chair of AIMCo.

is holding a virtual meeting with CEOs to discuss the fight against COVID-19 and the economic recovery. We have plenty of opportunities today on BNN Bloomberg to gauge executive views on those issues, with a stellar lineup including the CEOs of Dream Office REIT, Canadian Tire, Peyto Exploration and Cinémas Guzzo. Our executive perspectives will also include the CFO of Magna and the chair of AIMCo. And it looks like we’ll find out today if Ontario Premier Doug Ford will heed the plea from Toronto’s top doctor to extend the stay-at-home order for Canada’s largest city by at least a couple of weeks. The Canadian Press is reporting a decision will be announced today after the provincial cabinet meets. The order is currently scheduled to expire on Monday.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Bitcoin reached another all-time high today, and Elon Musk is defending his vehicle maker’s high-profile investment in the cryptocurrency. In response to an interview on Bloomberg Television, Musk said Tesla’s purchase was “not directly reflective” of his opinion, and said Bitcoin “is simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash.”

Magna International closed out 2020 with a doubling of its adjusted profit in the fourth quarter and a dividend sweetener for investors. In a release, CEO Swamy Kotagiri touted the Canadian auto parts maker's positioning to "support the car of the future". We'll get a better sense of what that looks like when CFO Vince Galifi joins The Open at 10:30 a.m.

closed out 2020 with a doubling of its adjusted profit in the fourth quarter and a dividend sweetener for investors. In a release, CEO Swamy Kotagiri touted the Canadian auto parts maker’s positioning to “support the car of the future”. We’ll get a better sense of what that looks like when CFO Vince Galifi joins The Open at 10:30 a.m. Uber Technologies shares have come under pressure in pre-market trading after the U.K.’s top court ruled the ride-hailing service’s drivers must be formally recognized as workers.

shares have come under pressure in pre-market trading after the U.K.’s top court ruled the ride-hailing service’s drivers must be formally recognized as workers. The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is unloading 4.2 million shares in CGI as part of portfolio rebalancing. The big pension fund will be left with a 10.9 per cent stake in the IT firm after the buyback by CGI.

