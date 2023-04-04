North American equity markets are tracking toward a positive showing at the open, with the potential for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average looking to extend their winning streaks to five straight sessions. Futures are higher across the board, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, up the better part of half a per cent. There are a few factors at play here – investors are still intensely focused on the potential path of rate increases from here, but there’s some speculation OPEC+’s surprise production cuts, and subsequently higher oil prices, will do part of the job in terms of slowing economic growth all on its own and ease the need for the U.S. Federal Reserve to slam the brakes on the economy all by itself. Throw in what’s currently a trickle of corporate earnings that’s poised to turn into a deluge in about a week and a half, and there’s plenty for investors to chew on these days.

FLURRY OF DEALMAKING AT IGM FINANCIAL

It’s been a busy Tuesday morning over at IGM Financial, as the wealth management company has struck a pair of deals to rebalance its portfolio to a more U.S.-centric bent. IGM is buying a 20.5 per cent stake in Rockefeller Capital Management for US$622 million, making it the second-largest shareholder in the company, which caters to ultra-high-net-worth clients. In a separate deal, IGM is selling its 100 per cent interest in Investment Planning Counsel to Great West Life subsidiary Canada Life for $575 million. The Rockefeller transaction is of particular interest – outside of it marking IGM’s first major push into the United States, it’s also a tie-up between two of the more influential financial families in North America, with the Desmarais clan (who control IGM) getting together with the Rockefellers, who need no introduction.

GLENCORE UNDETERRED BY TECK’S COLD SHOULDER

It doesn’t look like Glencore is planning to go quietly when it comes to its interest in acquiring Teck Resources. Mere hours after Teck rejected Glencore’s proposal, top executives at the global commodities giant were extolling the virtues of its US$23.1-billion plan. Teck rejected the proposal out of hand, arguing that shareholders are better served with its existing plan to spin out its steelmaking coal unit into a separate entity so the main company can focus on copper and battery materials. All that said, our Bloomberg News partners are reporting Teck is willing to entertain offers from potential suitors once that spin-out is complete, though ultimately, it’s up to the Keevil family as to whether anything proceeds, given their ownership of the multi-voting Class A shares.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Thomson Reuters is returning a bundle of cash to shareholders following its disposition of shares in the London Stock Exchange, announcing a special cash distribution of US$4.67 per share.

Dogecoin is up as much as 30 per cent this morning after Twitter users noticed the home button had been replaced by an image of a shiba inu dog, the digital coin’s symbol. (Elon Musk has tweeted many a time about Doge, both the meme and the token, so take that for what you will.)

A new report from CBRE says Toronto’s downtown office vacancy rate hit 15.3 per cent in the first quarter – the highest since 1995 – as more companies adopt a flexible work policy, lessening demand for sprawling office spaces.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS