Two Bay Street titans are joining us today, fresh off reporting results that give us a better sense of how powerbrokers and average investors are operating. At Canaccord Genuity, profit and revenue sailed past expectations in the latest quarter amid booming demand for M&A advisory services, particularly in the U.S. where Canaccord said it raked in more in the quarter than in any previous full fiscal year. As for TMX Group, its profit landed a bit shy of expectations as expense growth outpaced the uptick in revenue and as trading activity cooled down. Watch for our interviews with Canaccord CEO Dan Daviau and TMX CEO John Mackenzie in the 9 a.m. hour. Even putting earnings aside, it’s good timing for these conversations as boom times in the markets pushed the four major North American indices to records again yesterday – and prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to warn on stretched valuations in its report on financial stability.

NEWCREST BUYING PRETIUM RESOURCES

The Australian miner will pay $18.50 in cash or stock for each Pretium share in a deal worth $3.5 billion. It’s a nearly 23 per cent premium to yesterday’s close and carries a $125-million break fee if Pretium walks away. One can’t help but wonder about the possibility of the B.C.-based miner at least seeing other offers, when we consider the sporadic speculation over the years that Barrick Gold had its eye on Pretium.

GE BREAKING ITSELF UP

So much for the conglomerate model. GE CEO Larry Culp is undoing the patchwork of businesses that were put together by his predecessors in what will almost definitely be the defining decision of his tenure. The healthcare business will be spun off in 2023. Three of its other divisions are being combined into a green transition-focused business that will be spun off a year later. And GE will then be left as an aviation-focused entity. We’ll chase reaction and insight into whether this is the catalyst to fix years of flagging market performance – and if other conglomerates will be pressured to follow suit.

WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS IT’S STUDYING LINE 5 SHUT DOWN

That was confirmed yesterday by Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said “yeah” in her press briefing when asked if the administration is studying the impact of shutting down Enbridge’s pipeline that’s become a lightning rod for controversy. Jean-Pierre noted however that no decision has been made.

WRONG-WAY BETS LIMIT CASH GUSHER

MEG Energy was burned by its hedges in the latest quarter. Adjusted funds flow rose nearly tenfold in the third quarter, to $239 million from $26 million a year earlier, and the company said the growth would have been even more impressive if not for a $66-million loss on what it formally calls “realized commodity price risk management.” MEG pointed out it’s not hedged on West Texas Intermediate or the Western Canadian Select differential in 2022. But there are plenty of questions to be asked about the hedging strategy that was put in place last year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Another major financial institution is boosting its dividend. iA Financial announced a 14 cent per share sweetener for its December payment to shareholders, which effectively raises the payout 29 per cent. It also refined its target payout ratio, which lays the ground for higher future dividends. Unlike its peers that hiked dividends in the last few days, iA Financial said its move was triggered by the Quebec securities regulator saying that it too was standing down on a pandemic-era prohibition on dividend hikes.

We’ll watch shares of Cronos Group again today after the pot producer warned it’s facing at least US$220 million in impairment charges that are delaying the filing of financial statements. Yesterday, the company’s stock soared amid speculation about its ownership structure and broader euphoria surrounding legalization efforts in the U.S.

Dye & Durham, which was most recently in the news for shunning a management-led privatization offer and simultaneously showering its CEO with stock options, posted a 414 per cent surge in fiscal first quarter revenue on M&A-fuelled growth.

Robinhood Markets revealed a security breach late yesterday afternoon. Approximately 7 million of the trading app’s users were affected, with more detailed information for a narrower group of 310 customers exposed, according to Robinhood. HOOD shares are slipping in pre-market trading.

And one of the stocks that was swept up in the meme frenzy is in the news, with shares of AMC Entertainment falling in pre-market trading even though the U.S. movie theatre operator beat third-quarter revenue estimates and posted a narrower loss than anticipated as attendance picked up. Maybe the ho-hum response to the performance is explained by the 2,025.5 per cent year-to-date surge for AMC’s shares.

