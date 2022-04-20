Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Inflation in Canada is outpacing even the loftiest of expectations. Statistics Canada’s consumer price index surged 6.7 per cent year-over-year in March; that was the most since the start of 1991 and outstripped all of the estimates tracked by Bloomberg. All of a sudden, the IPSOS/MNP survey that we reported on earlier this week, and has given rise to a fascinating online discussion, is looking even more relevant.

NETFLIX GETS A RUDE AWAKENING

Nevermind slowing growth, Netflix's user base is shrinking. Two hundred thousand net paid subscribers were lost in the first quarter (have to point out the wind-down in Russia wiped out 700,000 accounts), and the company said it expects to shed another two million subscribers in the current quarter. In short, Netflix admits it misread the landscape because of the pandemic: "The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," it said. Now the company says it will focus on maintaining an operating margin around 20 per cent while it fights to pump up revenue growth. The big strategic question is whether, as Dan Morgan from Synovus Trust told us late yesterday, growth comes from "harvesting their existing customer base" by raising prices and monetizing shared accounts, or throwing money at content. Maybe the answer is a little of column a, and a little of column b.

MARKET WATCH

The 10-year U.S. treasury yield rose as high as 2.977 per cent overnight before levelling off. But how about we look inward for a moment: check out the moves in Government of Canada yields. The 10-year hit 2.821 yesterday — that’s almost a double since the start of this year. And the GoC five-year (which is key for fixed-rate mortgages) yield isn’t far behind at 2.714 per cent. In a brief note to clients late yesterday, BMO Chief Economist Doug Porter pointed out that none of the GoC yields have touched three per cent since 2014.

As for equities: the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed 69 points shy of a record yesterday, and has closed higher in each of the last four sessions (though each day’s gains were puny). And I’ll point out here there was a bunch of analyst action on major gold miners overnight. National Bank downgraded Newmont to sector perform based on recent outperformance (the analyst also raised his price target to $119 from $107). And RBC Capital Markets downgraded Kinross and Iamgold to sector perform and underperform, respectively, based on changes to gold price assumptions.

SUNWING DAMAGE CONTROL

Sunwing President Mark Williams pinned the blame for the days-long fiasco that his company’s customers have been dealing with squarely on what he essentially described as an unreliable service provider. “A system that is up and running all the time, and which never fails, was hacked. They had a cyber breach, they’ve been unable to get the system up,” Williams told our sister station CP24 last night, adding that the third-party service provider “[hasn’t] lived up to” the timeline for resuming normal operations. As a result, Williams said Sunwing is “reverting back to 1970s, handwriting boarding passes for people.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The Globe and Mail is reporting Rogers Communications Inc. is now attempting to win federal approval for its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. by proposing to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile business to Xplornet. That’s based on unidentified sources. We’ll see if this is addressed during Rogers’ post-earnings call with analysts this morning.

Lululemon announced ahead of an investor day presentation today that it's aiming to double annual revenue to US$12.5 billion by 2026.

announced ahead of an investor day presentation today that it’s aiming to double annual revenue to US$12.5 billion by 2026. West Fraser Timber said it’s planning to repurchase up to US$1.25 billion of its shares in a substantial issuer bid, where shareholders can volunteer to tender in a range from US$80.000 to US$95.00 per share.

said it’s planning to repurchase up to US$1.25 billion of its shares in a substantial issuer bid, where shareholders can volunteer to tender in a range from US$80.000 to US$95.00 per share. Atco announced that Microsoft has agreed to purchase all of the renewable energy that’s going to be generated by the 37-megawatt Deerfoot solar facility in Calgary. Construction begins this spring.

announced that Microsoft has agreed to purchase all of the renewable energy that’s going to be generated by the 37-megawatt Deerfoot solar facility in Calgary. Construction begins this spring. Turquoise Hill Resources narrowed its full-year gold production forecast in a release late yesterday. It also trimmed an expenditures forecast. There was no new information in the release pertaining to the buyout proposal from Rio Tinto.

narrowed its full-year gold production forecast in a release late yesterday. It also trimmed an expenditures forecast. There was no new information in the release pertaining to the buyout proposal from Rio Tinto. IBM’s revenue outpaced expectations in the latest quarter, as the company’s hybrid cloud strategy continued paying off. Total revenue rose eight per cent to US$14.2 billion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS