Canadian consumers are continuing to feel the pinch from sky-high inflation. Price pressures rose at a 6.9 per cent pace in September, topping the average economist estimate of 6.7 per cent in the month. Of note, core inflation – which strips out volatile items like food and gasoline – is proving stubbornly sticky, with the average of Statistics Canada’s three core measures coming in at 5.3 per cent, matching August’s figures. While gasoline prices fell 7.4 per cent month-over-month, helping ease the headline figure, consumers are feeling some significant pain in the produce aisle – grocery costs surged 11.4 per cent year-over-year in the month, the largest increase since August 1981.

U.K. INFLATION RETURNS TO DOUBLE DIGIT TERRITORY

Staying with the inflation story, surging food prices send inflation in the U.K. back into double-digit territory last month to 10.1 per cent, putting renewed pressure on the Bank of England. The surge in consumer prices comes at a delicate time for the British economy, after the U.K. government was forced to back off its plans for sweeping tax cuts in the face of a market revolt. And price pressures could in fact get worse once the government loosens its support for household energy bills next year.

NETFLIX GETS BACK TO GROWTH

Shares of Netflix surged as much as 14 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it added 2.4 million paid subscribers in the third quarter, reversing losses from earlier this year. The company says it expects to add a further 4.5 million paid subs in the final quarter of the year, and that it's on track to roll out its ad-supported subscription level in 12 countries – including Canada – starting next month. Of note in all this – Netflix says it will discontinue its long-standing tradition of publicly forecasting subscriber growth, as those advertisements help lessen its reliance on subscriptions as the sole driver of revenue.

BIDEN PLANS SPR RELEASE

Our Bloomberg partners are reporting U.S. President Joe Biden will open up the spigots, with an announcement on releasing another 15 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve as soon as today. That would mark the final tranche of the White House's program to release 180 million barrels from the SPR to help ease sky-high gas prices. Bloomberg is also reporting that Biden may authorize further releases from the SPR this winter.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. The convenience store giant – owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard – has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries to sell marijuana at some of its Florida locations, starting next year. The pilot project will begin with 10 stores.

Shares of Procter & Gamble are ticking higher in the premarket after the consumer products giant topped quarterly earnings expectations. Notably, volumes fell from a year ago, indicating the gains were powered by higher prices. P&G also warned that full-year earnings will likely come in at the low end of its forecast range.

Shares of United Airlines are also surging – up seven per cent, at last check – after the company's forecast handily topped analyst expectations. United says a rebound in business and leisure travel in the fourth quarter should be a boon to the bottom line, leading to the rosy outlook.



NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS