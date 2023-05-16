It looks like there’s been a bump in the road in the Bank of Canada’s ongoing fight against inflation. Price pressures rose 4.4 per cent year-over-year in April, an acceleration from the 4.3 per cent seen a month earlier and well above average economist estimates of 4.1 per cent – the first increase in headline inflation since last June. In terms of contributors, it’s sort of looking like a knock-on effect of well, higher interest rates meant to *combat* inflation – rent prices and higher mortgage interest costs were the biggest drivers of this inflation print. In all, it does paint an interesting picture for the Bank of Canada ahead of its June rate decision, as clearly Canadians are feeling the pinch of higher rates and generalized price pressures.

WESTJET ISSUES LOCKOUT NOTICE

Labour tensions between WestJet and the union representing its pilots are nearing a boiling point just ahead of one of the busiest weekends on the travel calendar. The company has issued a lockout notice in response to the Air Line Pilots Association's (ALPA) strike notice, with the potential for a lockout to begin at 3 a.m. MDT this Friday. WestJet says the lockout notice does not necessarily mean a stoppage will occur, but that it is beginning preparations to operate a reduced schedule and will refund or work out a solution for travellers impacted. The timing is – predictably for work action – brutal for all involved, given the May long weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer travel season, and after three years of pandemic hits, Canadians have shown a marked eagerness to get out and about rather than spend another holiday homebound.

WILDFIRE WATCH CONTINUES

We're continuing to keep a close eye on the developments on the wildfire front as northwestern Alberta – and now parts of British Columbia – face changing winds and unseasonably high temperatures. At last check, we've got 87 fires burning in Alberta, 24 of which are considered out of control, and the latest development is an evacuation alert for Fort St. John, B.C. (note that doesn't mean people are being told to evacuate, just to be ready to at a moment's notice.) We don't have much on new oil or gas production shut-ins at the moment, but it remains a tenuous situation, given the area's massive resource base.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Home Depot are sinking in the premarket – down nearly five per cent – after the company cut its outlook for the year after first-quarter sales fell by more than expected.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning that “time is running out” to avert a serious crisis due to a failure to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS