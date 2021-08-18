Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Economic reality will collide with the federal election campaign this morning. Inflation hit the highest level since May 2011 in July, with the consumer price index jumping 3.7 per cent year-over-year last month. Yes, we know the world is debating how much of this price pressure is transitory, and base effects are a real thing (check out gasoline prices surging 30.9 per cent compared to a year earlier). But the timing of these numbers ahead of an election could make for a hot topic. We’ll explore the potential economic and political consequences.

TILRAY GETS U.S. LAUNCH PAD

The big Canadian cannabis producer is positioning itself to enter the United States once it’s legal to do so. In a somewhat complicated arrangement, Tilray announced after yesterday’s closing bell that it’s picking up convertible debt in MedMen Enterprises that could eventually give it a 21 per cent equity stake in the pot retailer once recreational cannabis is legalized in the U.S. Could that mean Tilray will one day import MedMen’s flashy stores into Canada? Dave is giving that some thought, and he caught up with Tilray CEO Irwin Simon late yesterday. Watch for his story at BNNBloomberg.ca and stay tuned for our live interview with Simon in the 10 a.m. hour.

IN CONVERSATION WITH EX-POTASHCORP CEO

I can’t wait for this one. We’ve got Bill Doyle, the former chief executive of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan who was at the helm when BHP Billiton took a hostile run at the company. During that process and even after BHP walked away, he was outspoken in his doubt about the viability of the Jansen project that BHP green-lit yesterday. Watch for that interview shortly after 10 a.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

We’re waiting for confirmation from Kansas City Southern that it has indeed postponed the shareholder vote on its deal with Canadian National Railway seeing as how the U.S. Surface Transportation didn’t release its decision on the voting trust proposal by 7 p.m. yesterday, as KCS had requested.

Innergex is on our radar after saying it’s teaming up with Hydro-Québec on a $387.5-million acquisition of hydroelectric assets in New York. Innergex is raising $218.5 million via bought deal share sale and a private placement to fund the purchase and for future growth plans.

Target shares are drifting lower in pre-market trading despite beating expectations on a host of metrics, including same-store sales, which rose 8.9 per cent in the second quarter. That was, however, a sharp deceleration from the 22.9 per cent surge in the prior quarter. Target also announced a US$15-billion share buyback program, and fine-tuned its full-year profit margin forecast.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS