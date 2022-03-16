Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s (almost) all about inflation today. We start at home, with Statistics Canada’s consumer price index for February surging 5.7 per cent, which outpaced expectations and marks the hottest inflation in this country since August 1991. Data tracked by Bloomberg indicates the market is banking on at least seven more quarter-point rate hikes by the Bank of Canada this year.

Across the border, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise the target for its federal funds rate for the first time since 2018. We’ll see how the renewed uncertainty stemming from Russia’s attack on Ukraine factors into the central bank’s thinking, and how the dot plots will evolve after the last batch suggested three rate increases were in the cards this year. We’ll have plenty of analysis throughout the day, capped off by an interview with former Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker at 4:20 p.m.

CHINA PROPS UP MARKETS

Global stocks are on the rise this morning (including a surge of nine per cent for the Hang Seng) and energy commodity prices have stabilized after Beijing put a safety net under asset prices. The state-owned Xinhua news agency reported China’s State Council is “urging measures” to stabilize the economy and capital markets, adding that “any policy that has a significant impact on the capital market should be coordinated with the financial regulatory authorities in advance to maintain stable and consistent expectations.” And so it’s off to the races as stocks surge, including gains of almost 20 per cent for Alibaba’s American depository receipt.

FREEDOM MOBILE SWEEPSTAKES

Anthony Lacavera isn’t refuting The Globe and Mail’s report that he’s lined up some financial backers for a $3.75-billion offer for Freedom Mobile. When reached via email, he told us he has no comment on the story. But he reiterated what he said Monday: he has an interest in Freedom Mobile, and underscored that he would have never sold Wind Mobile (which was later renamed Freedom) if not for “regulatory challenges.” In a note to clients after The Globe published its story, RBC Capital Markets Analyst Drew McReynolds said a deal with Globalive would be “an incremental positive” for Rogers since it would remove some uncertainty as it attempts to close the takeover of Shaw. He also said it would be a “near-term positive” for Quebecor shares, since investors have been weighing the possibility that it would bid (possibly too much) for the assets.

RUSSIA DEFAULT WATCH

It’s not yet clear whether Moscow will be able to dodge a default as it faces US$117 million in interest payments on outstanding debt today. Fitch made its point of view known in a report issued late yesterday afternoon. The credit ratings agency said if Russia attempts to make the payments in rubles, that would “constitute a sovereign default.” As for what happens at that point? “For the lawyers, this is going to be a festival. For the rest of us, this is going to be terrible,” is how Mitu Gulati, a sovereign debt prof at the Virginia School of Law, described it in an interview yesterday afternoon that’s well worth watching if you missed it.

THAT DIDN’T LAST LONG

The London Metal Exchange had more than a week to prepare for the resumption of nickel trading after activity was suspended on March 8 amid head-spinning price moves. And yet things still went awry today as electronic trading was again suspended amid what the exchange called an “IT system error” that allowed some trades to occur outside the newly-implemented daily price limit. It wasn’t a total disaster, as trading continued by phone and on the floor (ie, “the Ring”). More than anything, the focus now seems to be on LME credibility/reliability.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Alimentation Couche-Tard beat profit and revenue expectations in its fiscal third quarter thanks largely to its fuel business, as margins and volumes rose, though CEO Brian Hannasch said in a statement that demand took a hit toward the end of the quarter as COVID worsened. One obvious blemish in the results was a 0.8-per-cent drop in merchandise same-store sales in Canada.

Calfrac Well Services isn't joining the ranks of companies racing to distance themselves from Russia. The Calgary-based oilfield services firm described the invasion as a "dynamic situation" this morning in a release, and said it expects to have more to say about its strategy in that country when it reports first-quarter results in May. As for the quarter that just wrapped, Calfrac said its fourth-quarter revenue surged 43 per cent. Even so, its adjusted profit fell 31 per cent, which the company pinned on unplanned downtime in Russia and margin compression in Canada.

The prime minister and premier of Ontario are participating in an announcement at Honda 's plant in Alliston, Ont., today. We know that's generally a sign of multi-layered government backing for a new product. Indeed, The Logic reported yesterday afternoon that Honda is going to announce a $1.4-billion investment that will bring new hybrid vehicle production to the facility.

Endeavour Silver is on our radar after it announced it's raising US$40 million in a bought-deal financing of 8,081,000 common shares priced at US$4.95 apiece. Endeavour's New York-listed shares closed at US$5.37 yesterday.

