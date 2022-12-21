The latest Canadian inflation data shows we saw a bit of a cool down in November, however results still came in higher than expected on a few measures. The consumer price index rose 6.8 per cent from a year ago, which is just above the 6.7 per cent most economists were expecting but down from the 6.9 per cent annual rate we saw in October. The core measure of CPI – trim and median, which are the Bank of Canada’s general focus outside headline inflation climbed higher, averaging more than five per cent. The core rate strips out volatile food and energy prices. Meanwhile, the increase in food and shelter prices were key drivers in the latest round of data with mortgage interest costs up 14.5 per cent, the biggest increase since February 1983. Food costs were up 11.4 per cent year over year, following a rise of 11 per cent in October. Citi economist Veronica Clark told BNN Bloomberg in an interview this morning that the numbers are not moving in the right direction for our central bank and she believes another rate increase is likely in January.



MUSK BREAKS HIS SILENCE ON FUTURE AT TWITTER

Elon Musk has confirmed he will resign from the top job at Twitter once he's found a replacement following the results of a poll on Monday that showed Twitter users favoured him relinquishing the roll. However, he does plan to stay on and oversee the company's software and servers teams. Musk also provided some insight into the social media's finances during a Twitter Spaces hosted late yesterday. He said he expects the business to “roughly” hit cash flow break-even in 2023. The billionaire entrepreneur has spearheaded severe cost cutting measures since taking over including laying off more than half of the staff in a bid to avert a US$3 billion shortfall.



FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to fly back to the United States to face criminal charges related to the collapse of the crypto exchange. Bloomberg is reporting he will be accompanied by FBI agents back to the U.S. following a court hearing scheduled at 11 a.m EST. Bankman-Fried signed his surrender documents on Tuesday paving the way for his extradition from the Bahamas.

TC ENERGY DELAYS FULL KEYSTONE PIPELINE RESTART

TC Energy has pushed back the full return of its Keystone oil pipeline until next week. Bloomberg is reporting the company is now aiming to have the pipeline back up and running on Dec. 28 or 29, a full week after it had originally hoped to. The rupture, which occurred back on Dec. 7, leaked more than 14, 000 barrels of crude.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Oil prices are on the rise for a third day following data that indicated a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, the price of West Texas Intermediate is currently sitting above US$77 a barrel.

Shares of Nike are up more than 10 per cent in the pre-market trade after the company easily topped analyst expectations in the second-quarter, raised its sales outlook and confirmed it is making progress clearing its excess inventory.

FedEx shares are also on the rise this morning ahead of the opening bells. The company's second-quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations thanks to higher prices and cost cuts that helped offset a decline in shipments.

Blackberry has beat expectations and narrowed its loss in the third-quarter.



NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS