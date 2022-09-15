Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

In the last 48 hours or so, several Canadian economists and strategists have publicly signalled that the Bank of Canada simply can’t afford to go light in its fight against inflation. We’re speaking with one of them today. Royce Mendes, the Desjardins head of macro strategy who argued a “kamikaze mission” that pushes the economy into recession is a necessary evil, joins us at 1:10 p.m. EDT. Tomorrow we’ll be talking with TD Securities Chief Canada Strategist Andrew Kelvin, who now reckons anything in the 3.50 to 4.75 per cent range is “plausible” as a terminal rate for the BoC. And we hope to soon speak with Derek Holt from Scotia (who questioned the astuteness of anyone who thinks the federal government’s latest relief packed won’t fan inflationary flames).

INFLATIONARY THREAT AVERTED (tentatively)

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh announced in a tweet at 5:08 a.m. EDT that a tentative agreement had been reached to avert a rail strike that threatened to gum-up supply chains and add to price pressures. “Our rail system is integral to our supply chain, and a disruption would have had catastrophic impacts on industries, travellers and families across the country,” he stated. We’ll get analyst insight from Cowen & Co.’s Jason Seidl at 11:10 a.m. EDT. Shares in CSX, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific are all rallying in pre-market trading.

MARKET WATCH

The spot price of gold is into a third straight day of declines. As of 7:30 a.m. EDT, it was trading just a few dollars away from a new low for the year as this week’s U.S. inflation scare feeds into rate-hike expectations that are also pushing the U.S. dollar index back near a record high.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Fuel sales and food-price inflation helped drive a 3.3 per cent jump in same-store sales for Empire Co. in its fiscal first quarter. Excluding fuel, the parent company of Sobeys said sales at stores that were open for at least a year inched up 0.4 per cent. In its release, Empire said it’s working with suppliers to “to ensure competitive pricing for consumers” and also cautioned that it continues to face labour shortages.

There’s a changing of the guard at one of the true supermajors of the global energy industry. Shell announced this morning that Ben van Beurden is stepping down as chief executive at the end of this year after nine years in the role. He’ll be succeeded by Wael Sawan (a dual Canadian-Lebanese national who studied at McGill University), who is currently Shell’s director of integrated gas, renewables, and energy solutions. It will soon fall to Sawan to follow through on the emission-reduction roadmap that van Beurden mapped out last year.

Chorus Aviation announced its president and chief executive, Joe Randell, will retire next year. Chief Operating Officer Colin Copp will succeed him.

James Foote, one of numerous rail industry executives who worked alongside Hunter Harrison and helped execute his precision railroad strategy, is stepping down as chief executive of CSX later this month. Ex-Ford automotive President Joe Hinrichs has been named the company’s next leader.

