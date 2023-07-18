Yesterday someone asked if I had any hobbies. Between work and kids, I realized I don’t really have time for much else, let alone a hobby. Right now, my favourite thing to do is lie down. My second favourite is to eat in front of the TV. Alone. But it occurs to me that might not lead to the most fulfilment. What are your hobbies? I’m taking any and all suggestions. Bonus points if it involves laying down or eating.



Here are five things you need to know:



Inflation sticky to the core: Canada’s headline inflation came in at 2.8 per cent for June, the lowest since March 2021. Before we celebrate the end of rate hikes, core inflation was problematic. At 3.9 per cent it barely budged from May’s reading. Food inflation was also stubborn at 8.3 per cent. The source of inflation relief came courtesy of lower gas prices, which fell 22 per cent. Shelter costs were the biggest contributor to the monthly upside.



Market mood: The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ hit fresh 15-month highs yesterday. The NY Fang Index hit another record high. TSX was held back by commodities. Today we got a fresh read of U.S. retail sales that showed a bit of a slowdown in June to just 0.2 per cent which was below expectations.



The big U.S. banks: Investors aren’t sure what to do with earnings from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. Both offered a mixed picture and shares are flat in the premarket. Bank of America beat expectations but on the back of bond and equity traders. Net interest income (difference between what they make on loans and pay in deposits) came in below expectations. Meanwhile at Morgan Stanley, traders and investment bankers were actually the weak spot as total profit fell 13 per cent.



The smaller U.S. banks: Here we are seeing more decisive trading action. Shares of PNC Financial are trading lower after cutting its revenue forecast for the year and warning that net interest income will be lower. Meanwhile, Charles Schwab is modestly higher as results did not come in as bad as feared. Earnings and total deposits were better. However, deposits are still down 26 per cent from last quarter and 45 per cent from last year. With the stock down 28 per cent so far this year, probably already accounted for. We will watch TD as well.



Shopify downgraded at Evercore: Influential tech analyst Mark Mahaney is downgrading Shopify after a 100 per cent rally so far this year. The crux of the downgrade is the rally and the fact that it trades at 11x sales. Mahaney says the rally is warranted, but sees few clear catalysts going forward. However, Mahaney admits that before Shopify’s sell-off in 2022, the stock consistently carried one of the highest sales trading multiples usually above 20x and even above 40x during the COVID-19 peak. Right now Mahaney thinks 11x is warranted given we have seen the death of “easy-money multiples” and the fact that Shopify’s revenue growth has materially slowed. Target price at US$69 suggests it is fully valued here.



Notable calls

Norwegian Cruise Line downgraded at Truist

Like Shopify, this downgrade centres on an overdone rally. Shares of Norwegian are up 70 per cent so far this year. The analyst says the main question is not whether cruise demand is recovering but how much of that recovery is already priced in.

Target: $23

Couche Tarde upgraded at Credit Suisse to buy

The analyst likes the highly resilient convenient store industry in the current economic environment and Couche-Tard in particular because they have scale. They also note that the company’s gas margins are now “structurally elevated” from pre-pandemic norms and will maintain this level going forward

Target: $85

Citi sees opportunity to “buy the dip” in gold stocks