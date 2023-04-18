It looks like the Bank of Canada's fight against inflation is gaining some traction. Headline inflation slowed to 4.3 per cent in March, bang in line with expectations, down from the 5.2 per cent print in February. That 4.3 per cent print is the smallest increase since August 2021, though there are some base effects here (those hot inflation prints a year ago set a bit of a high bar when it comes to year-over-year comps) – if you zoom out a bit, consumer prices are up 8.7 per cent from 18 months ago, which is still pretty hot to handle. Declines aside, that four-handle is still more than double the Bank of Canada's target rate, and Tiff Macklem has been pretty clear that he's not going to call it a day until he sees the whites of inflation's eyes – while the BoC has paused, Macklem & Co. haven't taken further action off the table in the fight to get things back to target.

MIXED MORNING OF U.S BANK EARNINGS

It’s sort of a mixed bag this morning as we roll through U.S. bank earnings season. Shares of Bank of America are gaining in the premarket – up about three per cent – after the company topped first quarter profit expectations, in large part due to gains in the fixed-income division. Beyond the FICC windfall, there was some commonality with the likes of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, which reported yesterday – net interest income (call it the spread between what the bank borrows at and what it lends at) rose 25 per cent in the quarter to US$14.4 billion. On the flip side to all this, and reflective of its less consumer-facing nature, Goldman Sachs suffered something of a troublesome first quarter – revenue missed estimates in Q1, as a slowdown in advisory services to companies looking to go to market took a toll.

WESTON STEPPING ASIDE AS LOBLAW CEO

Galen Weston is stepping aside as president of Loblaw, amid a bit of a firestorm over the rising cost of food here at home. Weston will retain the chairman’s seat but is handing things off to Per Bank, the new president and CEO. Bank’s got three decades of experience in the Danish market, having helmed Salling Group A/S, Denmark’s largest retailer. It’s an interesting move – Weston has been the face of grocery in Canada for some time, with his ubiquitous appearances in commercials for Loblaws, but it’s not exactly a fun time to be said face – along with other grocery execs, Weston was called on the carpet before lawmakers over the rising cost of food earlier this years.

GSK BUYING BELLUS FOR US$2 BILLION

Glaxo's back on the acquisition trail, announcing a deal to snap up Canadian biotech Bellus Health for US$2 billion. The deal works out to a 103 per cent premium to Monday's closing price for shares of Bellus, $14.75 per share in cash, which gives GSK a toehold in the cough medicine market. GSK reckons some 28 million patients suffer from a chronic cough, thus the move, and has been battling with the likes of AstraZeneca to replenish its pipeline of new products to boost shareholder returns.

IN CONVERSATION WITH RYAN REYNOLDS

You may think of him as Deadpool, but he'll always be Berg to me (Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place remains an underrated late-90s gem. I also enjoyed Smokin' Aces, but that's neither here nor there.) In any case, you're going to want to tune in for Jon Erlichman's chat with Ryan Reynolds today at 1:40 p.m. EDT in the wake of Reynolds' investment in fintech firm Nuvei. Reynolds is an interesting cat – putting Nuvei aside for a moment, he's branched out from acting in a pretty big way, between his stake in Aviation Gin (sold, though he remains an investor), Mint Mobile (sold to the tune of US$1.35B to T-Mobile) and Wrexham A.F.C. (not sold, just interesting.) Point being, he's an entrepreneurial dude (let's see what happens with the Ottawa Senators bid,) and should be a fascinating interview as he puts his chips into Canadian fintech.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Johnson & Johnson is raising its full-year earnings forecast after strong demand for over-the-counter medications – think Tylenol and Motrin – helped boost results.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is “closely” watching Glencore's US$23.1 billion offer for Teck Resources.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS