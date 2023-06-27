So, bit of “good news, bad news” when it comes to the inflation front. Headline inflation slowed to 3.4 per cent in May – bang in line with expectations, and a darn sight nearer to the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target rate, not to mention the slowest pace since June 2021 – but the devil, as always, lives in the details. That slowdown was in a large part due to an 18.3 per cent drop in gasoline prices, along with so-called base effects – to simplify, inflation was running so bloody hot last year that a slowdown off a high level isn’t necessarily something to cheer about. A couple of bits and bobs with all of this – the mortgage cost index was up a whopping 29 per cent in the month, a reflection of the higher interest rate environment, and there’s some volatility based on the rebalancing of the CPI basket (Out? DVD players. In? Charcoal grills and snow removal equipment.)

BROOKFIELD BACK ON THE ACQUISITION TRAIL

Brookfield is back on the hunt for assets, offering US$55 per share for U.S. insurer American Equity. It’s a cash and stock offer – with no guarantee it’ll be accepted – that would broaden Brookfield’s footprint south of the border. Brookfield and its various offshoots have been highly acquisitive as of late as the private equity giant seeks to grow its empire

COMPETITION BUREAU CALLS FOR MORE GROCERS

The competition bureau is calling for more grocers to enter the fray as Canadians grapple with sky-high food prices. In a report out this morning, the bureau said that it is necessary to allow avenues for independent grocers and harmonized prices in order for new entrants to survive. At present, three players dominate the landscape, with Loblaw, Metro and Sobeys running the field.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS