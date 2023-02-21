It appears the Bank of Canada’s inflation-busting battle plan is gaining some traction. Headline inflation slowed to 5.9 per cent in January – down from 6.3 per cent a month before, and below the average economist estimate of 6.1 per cent for the month – as prices for cellular services and cars led the reading lower. Now, it’s not all roses – core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food and fuel held pretty much firm at about five per cent in the month, and that’s the measure Tiff Macklem & Co. pay close attention. Food prices actually accelerated in the month, up 10.4 per cent year-over-year in January from a 10.1 per cent increase the month before. In case you’re wondering, as I was, chicken is in part to blame – prices increased nine per cent from December, the largest monthly increase since 1986. Going vegetarian wouldn’t have helped either – dairy products were up 12.4 per cent, while fresh vegetables rose a whopping 14.7 per cent in the month.

TECK CONFIRMS MET COAL SPINOFF

Teck Resources is making it official, confirming that it will spin out its steelmaking coal division to shareholders in an arrangement that will split the company into two separate units. Under the terms of the arrangement, Teck will become, well, Teck Metals – a company focused on copper more than anything else – with the spinoff being dubbed Elk Valley Resources, which will operate as a pure-play steelmaking coal venture. Now, full credit to Jacob Lorinc at our partner Bloomberg News, who first broke this story, which has been a long time coming. Teck’s been getting away from fossil fuels for some time now, notably in the divestiture of its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project (and had been rumoured to be mulling a coal divestiture for the past couple of years.) As for the deal itself, Teck shareholders will receive 0.1 shares of Elk Valley for each share of Teck they own, along with $0.39 in cash, though they can elect to shift that ratio should they prefer to own more of the new entity or just cash out. We’re looking forward to speaking with CEO Jonathan Price today on The Close at 3 p.m. EST to dig deeper into the move.

SUNCOR TAPS INDUSTRY VET RICH KRUGER AS NEW CEO

Suncor’s turning to an old hand as it looks to shore up its operations. The oil sands major has named Rich Kruger as its new president and chief executive officer, effective April 3, filling the role vacated by Mark Little last year after Suncor suffered through a number of operational mishaps and faced criticism from the like of activist Elliott Investment Management over its safety record, among other things. Kruger’s a known quantity in the energy patch – 39 years with Exxon Mobil, including serving as president and chief executive officer of Imperial Oil (publicly-traded, but essentially a subsidiary of Exxon) from 2013 to 2019. Back to the safety issue, since Suncor’s leaning hard into it with its verbiage here – the company lauds his “impressive track record of leading a safety culture” as particular point of focus since the company has racked up 32 safety violations in the past three months, orders of magnitude greater than the three orders issued against the five largest other oil sands players in the same period.

RETAIL WOES ON FULL DISPLAY SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Slice and dice it any way you like, it’s looking like a grim day for retail stocks south of the border. To start, shares of Walmart are under pressure to the tune of four per cent in the premarket after the retailer’s profit forecast for the year ahead fell short of expectations, with the company pointing to stretched household finances as a strain on consumer spending. Flip it over to Home Depot, (also down about four per cent) and you’ve got another pressure – the company reckons full-year earnings per share will decline this year as wage costs rise, with Home Depot spending an additional US$1 billion to increase hourly wages as it faces a tight labour market.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

From late Friday, but nevertheless – CIBC has agreed to pay Cerberus Capital Management US$770 million to settle a lawsuit with roots in the Great Financial Crisis. That settlement could’ve been worse, it should be noted – its about US$85 million less than the company had set aside for the dispute, which was all about whether the bank defaulted on payments tied to a limited-recourse note the bank issued to Cerberus to reduce its exposure to the U.S. residential real estate market.

Shares of Molson Coors are gaining a bit of ground in the premarket after the beer-maker posted a 4.1 per cent increase in net sales in the fourth quarter. Worth noting that it was a net loss in the quarter, but that’s tied to a US$845 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

A new report from Robert Half says 85 per cent of workers are interested in hybrid or fully-remote work, and 73 per cent of those with flexible working conditions say they’re putting in more hours as a result. That said, they don’t appear to be entirely done with the office – about two-thirds say they have more effective relationships with coworkers they’ve met face-to-face.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS