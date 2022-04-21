Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

There’s no more important story these days than runaway inflation and the ripple effects for households and central banks. After rising almost a full cent in intraday trading yesterday (to more than US$0.80), the Canadian dollar is extending those gains against the U.S. dollar this morning as traders anticipate the Bank of Canada’s next moves. And on that front, if you missed it, check out Andy’s chat with Scotiabank Head of Capital Markets Economics Derek Holt, who was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him as he expressed exasperation with the Bank of Canada’s slow-moving liftoff and said there’s a case to be made for a full-point hike at the next policy-setting meeting. One of Holt’s peers, BMO Chief Economist Doug Porter, compared inflation to wage growth in a note to clients late yesterday. It’s not pretty (for employees), with wages rising at less than half the rate of the consumer price index. “Either inflation will need to moderate, and soon, or else wages are poised to play catch-up, big-time,” he wrote.

As part of our inflation coverage today, we’re getting fresh data on how its rippling through the food-supply chain. Metro said food basket inflation was almost five per cent in its fiscal second quarter, compared to 3.5 per cent in the prior quarter. The supermarket and pharmacy operator also cautioned that its margins could come under pressure if high inflation drags on. (as for performance, Metro’s profit and sales were in line with expectations. Pharmacy same-store sales stood out at +9.4 per cent). And I see National Bank of Canada Financial Markets Analyst Vishal Shreedhar trimmed his price target on Premium Brands Holdings to $138 from $155 after lowering his valuation of the stock due to macro uncertainty.

BACK TO MUSK'S DAY JOB

Putting Twitter aside for a minute, Elon Musk's Tesla blew out the lights yesterday. Total first-quarter profit soared 658 per cent; adjusted earnings per share more than tripled and crushed expectations as revenue jumped 81 per cent to a record $18.8 billion. And by the sounds of things, the growth could have been even more impressive if not for supply chain problems. "Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through the rest of 2022," the company said in a presentation. Tesla shares have been up about seven per cent in pre-market trading.

ACKMAN THROWS IN THE TOWEL ON NETFLIX

That didn’t last long. Almost three months to the day since the famed U.S. investor praised Netflix and its management team while announcing his Pershing Square Capital Management built a stake of 3.1 million shares in the company, Bill Ackman announced his exit late yesterday. After taking stock of Netflix’s new plan to tackle shared accounts and also introduce advertising, he said “it is extremely difficult to predict their impact on the company’s long-term subscriber growth, future revenues, operating margins, and capital intensity.” And so, he’s out, and said he’s on the prowl in what he described as “an opportunity-rich environment.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Rogers Communications is winning more praise after its latest results. Jerome Dubreuil at Desjardins Capital Markets this morning raised his price target to $83.00 per share from $72.00, while stating that even after the stock’s recent run (which pushed it to an intraday record yesterday), he doesn’t think it’s fully reflecting the potential upside from the planned $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications. Reminder that the transaction still requires approval from the government and the Competition Bureau. And Drew McReynolds at RBC Capital Markets also nudged up his target on Rogers, to $77.00 from $75.00.

Back to inflation for a moment. Mullen Group Chair and CEO Murray Mullen said his logistics firm had "difficult discussions" with customers about price hikes that were due to inflation and other challenges (including what he described in a release as "abnormal absenteeism" due to Omicron). All told, Mullen Group's revenue surged 57.3 per cent year-over-year to a new record, albeit with profit growing at less than half that rate (26.2 per cent).

Amazon.com Inc. is extending its reach even deeper into the world of online commerce. It announced this morning that it will extend Prime benefits to third-party merchants. Based on the release, it looks like initially it will only be by invite for the merchants, and a spokesperson for Amazon confirmed to us that the service is only going to be available in the U.S. for now.

More inflation ripple effects: Transcontinental announced a setback after yesterday's closing bells as a judge dismissed the company's attempt to quash a municipal by-law in Mirabel, Que., requiring opt-in for flyer distribution (including Transcontinental's discount-laden Publisac). A senior VP for the company shrewdly spun this as particularly disappointing given the current inflationary environment.

