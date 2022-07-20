Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada’s inflation rate just hit the highest level since January 1983. Statistics Canada’s consumer price index surged 8.1 per cent year-over-year last month. While that was a bit less than the media estimate of 8.4 per cent, it was still an acceleration from the previous month. And once again, price growth surpassed the Bank of Canada’s two per cent inflation target in all the major categories tracked by StatsCan, led by a 54.6 per cent surge in gasoline prices. For those who watch the sequential moves more closely: inflation was halved to 0.7 per cent in June from 1.4 per cent in May. We’ll gather reaction and insight into what this could mean for the Bank of Canada’s next move.



And if you missed it, check out ex-Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge’s plea for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to not “add fuel to the fire” of inflation — and to also remember that the government agreed in the Bank of Canada’s mandate that achieving two per cent inflation is a “joint responsibility.”

MARKET WATCH

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has strung together three straight days of gains, meaning it enters today on its longest winning streak since late May. All but one of the major subgroups (utilities) rallied yesterday, and only 30 index members closed lower. The Bloomberg terminal’s GLCO screen doesn’t bode well for today, however, with almost all the major energy and metal commodities trading lower. In the U.S., futures aren’t doing much of anything after yesterday’s rally in regular trading. Given all the interest in BofA’s survey suggesting “full capitulation” has occurred, hat-tip to our Bloomberg partners for surfacing this from strategists at Bernstein: “We have not yet seen capitulation in outflows from equity funds.” (For what it’s worth: the most recent Investment Funds Institute of Canada data show an outflow of $994 million from equity mutual funds in May, though $1.6 billion flowed into equity exchange-traded funds in the month.)

NETFLIX SHEDS FEWER SUBS THAN FEARED

A net loss of 970,000 paid subscribers in the second quarter was a pleasant surprise for Wall Street after Netflix originally said it expected to lose 2 million subscribers in the period. On top of that, the company is forecasting a return to net subscriber growth in this quarter. And so we've seen its shares up about seven per cent in pre-market trading. There's also renewed emphasis on generating revenue, as Netflix eyes the launch of an ad-supported option early next year, and also plans to crack down on shared accounts. As for the bread and butter: Netflix said the fourth season of Stranger Things is its top English TV offering ever, with 1.3 billion hours viewed in its first four weeks on the platform.

EU AIMS TO SLASH NAT GAS USE

The European Union announced today it’s aiming to slash natural gas use 15 per cent across its member nations by March 31, as supply from Russia remains in limbo. The bloc is in the lurch as a scheduled maintenance period for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is set to end tomorrow; however, Russia President Vladimir Putin warned today that if the infamous turbine that until recently was stuck in Canada because of sanctions isn’t returned imminently, then the flow will be tightly curbed.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

This isn’t encouraging news for Canada’s clogged-up airports: Unifor announced this morning that about 700 WestJet workers in Calgary and Vancouver could go on strike as early as July 27.

Joseph Papa is relinquishing more duties: Bausch + Lomb announced today he stepped down as the company’s chair and that it’s also looking for his successor as chief executive (though he’ll continue serving as CEO until his replacement is appointed). Recall that less than a month ago, Papa abruptly resigned as chair of Bausch Health Companies.

Nutrien is expanding in Brazil; it announced today it’s buying Casa do Adubo S.A., which has 39 retail branches and 10 distribution centres. Terms weren’t disclosed; Nutrien said the deal will deliver US$400 million in additional run-rate sales.

BMO Financial Group announced a deal today that appears to bolster its environmental bona fides. The bank said it’s buying Calgary-based Radicle Group, which is billed as an expert in helping companies measure and reduce emissions. The release indicates Radicle has 130 employees and more than 4,000 clients. Terms weren’t disclosed.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS