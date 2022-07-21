Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged in an interview with CTV’s Evan Solomon that the central bank’s credibility is being tested by runaway inflation — and he said that’s precisely why it hiked its main policy rate a full percentage point last week. That move, Macklem said, was designed “to send a clear message to Canadians. They can be assured that we’re going to control inflation.”

As for how much higher rates will need to go, the governor stuck to earlier talking points in stating the benchmark rate will probably need to hit the top end of the neutral range (ie, two to three per cent), “or a little bit over.” We’ll try to square that view with what Bay Streeters have told us, including Earl Davis at BMO, who said last week his team thinks the overnight rate will need to hit four per cent this year, and six per cent by the end of next year.

MARKET WATCH

The commodity market isn’t auguring well for the S&P/TSX Composite Index this morning. West Texas Intermediate crude has been down more than four per cent, perhaps because of worries about the demand outlook that were exacerbated by a steeper-than-expected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories last week. Meanwhile, a benchmark European natural gas futures contract slid as much as 6.5 per cent amid some relief that Russia resumed shipments via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. In FX land, the euro is in focus after the European Central Bank joined the half-point-hike club today.

TESLA CASHES OUT

Tesla managed to crush profit expectations in the second quarter despite what CEO Elon Musk described on a call with analysts as “supply chain hell for several years.” It also reiterated a goal of 50% average annual vehicle-delivery growth. The most interesting tidbit may be the about-face on Bitcoin, as Tesla said that, as of quarter-end, it converted 75 per cent of its Bitcoin into fiat currency, which added US$936 million to its balance sheet (recall that early last year, Tesla announced it invested US$1.5 billion in Bitcoin.) On the conference call late yesterday, Musk indicated Tesla isn’t bailing on crypto: “This should not be taken as some verdict on Bitcoin. It’s just that we were concerned about overall liquidity of the company given the COVID shutdowns in China, and we have not sold any of our Dogecoin.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Dye & Durham and Link Administration Holdings finally settled on a new takeover price . The Canadian consolidator of cloud-based software for lawyers’ businesses tweaked its offer to A$4.81 per share, Link announced overnight. While that’s a hefty discount to the original arrangement at A$5.50, it’s more than either of two revised offers Dye presented in the last couple of weeks.

. The Canadian consolidator of cloud-based software for lawyers’ businesses tweaked its offer to A$4.81 per share, Link announced overnight. While that’s a hefty discount to the original arrangement at A$5.50, it’s more than either of two revised offers Dye presented in the last couple of weeks. SAP, which serves as a bellwether for enterprise spending, cut its full-year operating profit forecast this morning, citing a financial hit from the war in Ukraine, as well as a “potential continued marked decline” of revenue from software licences.

this morning, citing a financial hit from the war in Ukraine, as well as a “potential continued marked decline” of revenue from software licences. Mullen Group surpassed profit and revenue expectations in the second quarter. While there’s optimism about the outlook for spending by clients in the oil and gas sector, there’s a hint of cautiousness about deal-making in the executive commentary. Chair and Senior Executive Officer Murray Mullen said he’s going to slow the pace of M&A because of investors’ wariness of higher interest rates. “As such, we are reluctant to aggressively pursue growth within this environment,” he said.

in the second quarter. While there’s optimism about the outlook for spending by clients in the oil and gas sector, there’s a hint of cautiousness about deal-making in the executive commentary. Chair and Senior Executive Officer Murray Mullen said he’s going to slow the pace of M&A because of investors’ wariness of higher interest rates. “As such, we are reluctant to aggressively pursue growth within this environment,” he said. We’ll watch shares of Well Health Technologies after the telemedicine company released preliminary second-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures that are roughly in line with expectations.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS