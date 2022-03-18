Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is coming off a record close for the first time since November, and it enters today’s session 25 points shy of its all-time intraday high. This morning, we’ll dig into what’s been working – and what hasn’t – for investors since the previous peak was attained. As for today’s session, we’ll see if the commodity-fuelled rally persists, as gold trades flat and West Texas Intermediate crude moves marginally higher. Also worth pointing out that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard released a statement this morning explaining his dissent (based on his desire for a half-point hike) at this week’s policy decision, and said he thinks the U.S. central bank’s main rate should climb above three per cent this year.

RUSSIA WATCH

So many moving parts. U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, this morning. According to the formal agenda, the two leaders will talk about “managing the competition between [their] two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern.” Bloomberg News is reporting Beijing’s response thus far to the invasion has led the White House to believe China “may be moving closer to supporting Moscow.” We’ll gather insight on the geopolitical risk and the ramifications for the global economy. Then there’s the issue of Russia’s attempt to avoid default, as interest payments weave their way through the financial system via JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup. We’re hoping to speak with Bloomberg’s Wall Street reporter about the optics and what those two banking giants are doing to stay onside with regulators. And with its economy dealing with the crushing blow of sanctions, Russia’s central bank this morning maintained its benchmark rate at 20 per cent (yes, 20 per cent).

NO SIMPLE SOLUTION FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Our Bloomberg partners have a phenomenal new piece in Businessweek that probes the competing interests as Indigenous groups step to the fore as the federal government seeks an exit from the pipeline it was compelled to buy after Kinder Morgan threw in the towel. As Ari Altstedter and Robert Tuttle write, apart from all of the economic and ESG fundamentals, there’s also the fact that “Canada is in the midst of a reckoning with its colonial past,” which no doubt is a motivator for the feds.

CRUCIAL WEEKEND FOR CP RAIL

Canadian Pacific Railway and the union representing approximately 3,000 of its workers now have less than 48 hours to avoid a work stoppage – and an increasing number of industries are warning of the potential fallout. We’ll gather the latest comments, and this morning we look forward to hearing about the ramifications for the energy industry as it evaluates the economics of crude-by-rail: Torq Energy Logistics Chief Commercial Officer Kent McDougall joins Andy shortly after 4 p.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Hexo shares have been down almost 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the embattled Canadian cannabis producer reported fiscal second-quarter revenue that fell a bit short of expectations (albeit up 61 per cent year-over-year). It also booked $616 million in impairments.

shares have been down almost 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the embattled Canadian cannabis producer reported fiscal second-quarter revenue that fell a bit short of expectations (albeit up 61 per cent year-over-year). It also booked $616 million in impairments. Centerra Gold announced this morning it’s suspending gold bar production at its Öksüt mine in Turkey because of mercury detected in a facility. The company, which is no stranger to challenging circumstances after its dispute with the Kyrgystan government, said mining continues and it’s evaluating the implications for its financial forecasts. Commercial production at Öksüt started less than two years; in its release today, Centerra said it has sold more than 54,000 ounces of gold produced at the mine so far this year. National Bank of Canada Financial Markets Analyst Mike Parkin essentially shrugged off the news as “a delay in sales, and with a very healthy balance sheet, we would view any significant share price weakness as a buying opportunity.”

announced this morning it’s suspending gold bar production at its Öksüt mine in Turkey because of mercury detected in a facility. The company, which is no stranger to challenging circumstances after its dispute with the Kyrgystan government, said mining continues and it’s evaluating the implications for its financial forecasts. Commercial production at Öksüt started less than two years; in its release today, Centerra said it has sold more than 54,000 ounces of gold produced at the mine so far this year. National Bank of Canada Financial Markets Analyst Mike Parkin essentially shrugged off the news as “a delay in sales, and with a very healthy balance sheet, we would view any significant share price weakness as a buying opportunity.” FedEx shares are slipping in pre-market trading. It missed fiscal third-quarter profit expectations, while US$23.6 billion in revenue was merely in line. In a release, the shipper said its profit growth was limited by Omicron, as well as inflationary transportation and wage trends.

shares are slipping in pre-market trading. It missed fiscal third-quarter profit expectations, while US$23.6 billion in revenue was merely in line. In a release, the shipper said its profit growth was limited by Omicron, as well as inflationary transportation and wage trends. Badger Infrastructure Solutions announced last night its quarterly dividend is going up to $0.165 per share from $0.1575. It also reported a 17-per-cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue. However, it also missed expectations on all the major profit metrics. Its shares initially tumbled in early trading before steadying.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS