Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

After waiting more than 24 hours since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act, the detailed regulations were finally released in the Canada Gazette last night. Notably for our purposes, more than a dozen types of financial entities are being told they "must determine on a continuing basis" if they're handling assets for blockade participants who are targeted in the Act. And while Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland focused her remarks Monday on banks, insurance providers, crowdfunding platforms, and payments systems, the Act also covers investment industry participants such as portfolio managers and “investment counselling services.” The Act also pledges immunity for those entities from civil proceedings. And so now we'll dig even deeper into financial industry reaction.

INFLATION DAY IN CANADA

Inflation unexpectedly jumped to a fresh multi-decade high in January. Statistics Canada’s consumer price index rose 5.1 per cent year-over-year last month, which outpaced expectations, marked an acceleration from December, and was the highest reading since inflation shot up 5.5 per cent in September of 1991. Based on data tracked by Bloomberg, markets are now pricing in at least seven rate hikes by the Bank of Canada this year, with liftoff seen as a lock for next month.

SHOPIFY UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

Shopify beat profit, gross merchandise volume, and revenue expectations in the fourth quarter. Yet its shares are falling in pre-market trading. One potential explanation: the company warned that revenue growth will be lower in the first quarter in part because of base effects since it’s not expecting a continuation of the COVID-triggered acceleration in e-commerce that it enjoyed last year. Since there was apprehension in the market a few weeks ago about Shopify’s fulfillment strategy, we’ll point out here that it said it’s going to consolidate its fulfillment operations into larger facilities and that it intends to operate more of that business itself.

BARRICK SCOOPING UP SHARES

The gold miner announced a dividend bump and share buyback program this morning alongside free cash flow that surged 49 per cent in the fourth quarter. The quarterly payment will rise one cent to US$0.10 per share and Barrick’s board also authorized US$1 billion for share repurchases. Chief Executive Mark Bristow joins us shortly after 8 a.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

WestJet confirmed this morning that Alexis von Hoensbroech has assumed responsibility as the airline’s chief executive. His appointment was announced in December, pending completion of the immigration process.

confirmed this morning that Alexis von Hoensbroech has assumed responsibility as the airline’s chief executive. His appointment was announced in December, pending completion of the immigration process. West Fraser Timber is raising its quarterly dividend 25 per cent to US$0.25 per share despite some cautious messaging in its latest quarterly report. The wood products company said it’s still dealing with shipping problems stemming from the B.C. floods, with some volumes down 20 per cent last month from year-ago levels. The company’s sales and profit came in light compared to expectations in the fourth quarter amid sequential weakness in it North America and Europe engineered wood products units.

is raising its quarterly dividend 25 per cent to US$0.25 per share despite some cautious messaging in its latest quarterly report. The wood products company said it’s still dealing with shipping problems stemming from the B.C. floods, with some volumes down 20 per cent last month from year-ago levels. The company’s sales and profit came in light compared to expectations in the fourth quarter amid sequential weakness in it North America and Europe engineered wood products units. Canfor is blaming a lack of timber supply for a decision announced late yesterday to slash production capacity at a sawmill in British Columbia. It said 70 employees will lose their jobs as a result.

is blaming a lack of timber supply for a decision announced late yesterday to slash production capacity at a sawmill in British Columbia. It said 70 employees will lose their jobs as a result. Ericsson shares tumbled almost 12 per cent in Stockholm this morning after the network equipment maker said it discovered “serious breaches” of its compliance rules in Iraq from 2011 to 2019. Much attention is focused on an admission that some payments may have flowed to ISIS.

shares tumbled almost 12 per cent in Stockholm this morning after the network equipment maker said it discovered “serious breaches” of its compliance rules in Iraq from 2011 to 2019. Much attention is focused on an admission that some payments may have flowed to ISIS. Behavioural changes spurred by the pandemic are evident in the latest results from Airbnb. The company said 20 per cent of nights booked in the fourth quarter were for bookings of a month or more, and almost half of nights booked in the quarter were for stays of a week or more. And those longer-term stays paid off, with fourth-quarter revenue and gross bookings value rising more than 30 per cent compared with the pre-pandemic period two years ago. Airbnb also swung to a profit in the quarter.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS