Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s official: The U.S. Federal Reserve has started talking about talking about an eventual taper. That much was clear in Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks to the media yesterday when he attempted to distract everyone from a dot plot that suggests the Fed is on course to raise rates twice by the end of next year. Instead, he said, “it’s all about asset purchases” for the central bank, and that the key decision makers had a discussion about the path of quantitative easing. As for the dots (which show nearly half of the FOMC expect one rate hike this year): Bloomberg’s Vince Cignarella called them “a complete waste of time” when he joined Greg off the top of The Close. We’ll see how investors make sense of this all, and consider if Powell can successfully steer attention away from the dots. We’ve got former Fed Vice-Chair Alan Blinder lined up for 2:30 p.m. today.

TERRA NOVA SPARED FROM SHUTDOWN (FOR NOW)

Suncor Energy announced an agreement in principle late yesterday that essentially keeps the offshore oilfield on life support. Under the arrangement, Suncor will boost its stake to 48 per cent from 38 per cent, and the ownership consortium will provide the necessary funding before a more difficult decision on sanctioning an extension is made in the fall. Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier and energy minister cheered the news, saying in a statement the government (which is on the hook for $500 million in financial support) is “optimistic there will be even brighter days ahead.”

HOW MUCH OF A BUFFER DO THE BANKS NEED?

We'll get an answer to that question today when the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions releases its semi-annual decision on the domestic stability buffer, which has been sitting at 1.00 per cent of risk weighted assets since March 2020. That's when it was slashed at the onset of the pandemic in a move that the regulator said would unleash $300 billion of lending capacity.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Pembina Pipeline and TC Energy this morning announced plans to co-develop a carbon sequestration project that they say would be capable of move 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year. It looks to be largely a matter of retrofitting existing pipelines. I don’t see a precise capital cost, though the companies say their plan would entail a “multi-billion-dollar incremental investment."

and this morning announced plans to co-develop a carbon sequestration project that they say would be capable of move 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year. It looks to be largely a matter of retrofitting existing pipelines. I don’t see a precise capital cost, though the companies say their plan would entail a “multi-billion-dollar incremental investment." BHP Group talked up a bullish view on potash today, with a supportive tone about the future of its Jansen mine in Saskatchewan, saying that multi-billion-dollar project “fits our framework” while cautioning that the capital deployment has to make sense before signing off on a final investment decision.

talked up a bullish view on potash today, with a supportive tone about the future of its Jansen mine in Saskatchewan, saying that multi-billion-dollar project “fits our framework” while cautioning that the capital deployment has to make sense before signing off on a final investment decision. Algonquin Power & Utilities is on our radar today after it announced a plan to raise $900 million to finance green energy projects and technologies.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS