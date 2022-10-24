Investors are tiptoeing into the start of trading as we kick off one of the busiest weeks on the earnings calendar. U.S. equity market futures were modestly higher as of 7 a.m. EDT as investors mull what could be in store in a week where about a third of the S&P 500 constituents report. Of the heavyweights reporting, we’ve got the likes of big tech including Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, which should set the tone for trading this week. Back here at home, bellwethers CN and CP both report, as does fallen tech darling Shopify.

CHINESE STOCK ROUT

While North American markets are somewhat muted, it’s a whole different story over in China. Shares of Chinese tech companies are getting hammered in the wake of President Xi Jinping’s moves to consolidate power, fueling fears that current policies that have led to slowing growth will continue. Over the weekend, Xi was confirmed for a near-unprecedented third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, further cementing his power. Shares of Chinese ADRs have been swooning in early trading, with the likes of Alibaba down 13 per cent, and EV-maker Nio falling about 12 per cent, among others.

U.K. BONDS SURGE AS SUNAK EMERGES AS FRONTRUNNER

On the flip side, U.K. bonds are surging as former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to become Prime Minister. His emergence as a successor to Liz Truss – who holds the inauspicious title as the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history – comes with expectations of renewed fiscal prudence after Truss’s disastrous, unfunded tax cut plan was soundly rejected by financial markets. The results of the race for 10 Downing Street could be announced as soon as today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Tesla are drifting lower in the premarket after the company cut the price on its Model 3 and Model Y in China.

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is investing up to US$474 million in Japan’s Shizen Energy and has obtained a seat on the board of the company. The cash is earmarked for Shizen to accelerate the rollout of its renewable energy projects.

Ontarians are heading to the ballot box today, with municipal elections being held across the province. Housing affordability – or a lack thereof – has been one of the key debate issues across the province this election cycle.

A new poll from the Retail Council of Canada says consumers are planning to spend about the same amount on holiday shopping this year as in 2021 – about $790 – but some six in 10 plan to focus more on deal hunting as the cost of living rises.

