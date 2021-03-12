Investors will be paying close attention to today’s job report after the Bank of Canada highlighted earlier this week employment weakness was a key reason it’s not ready to reduce bond purchases or adjust interest rates. Analysts are expecting the economy added 75,000 jobs in February following two consecutive months of declines.

MARKET WATCH

Renewed bond volatility is weighing on U.S. equities this morning, with futures pointing to a down day when markets open in North America. On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record levels after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9-trillion stimulus bill into law. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite closed its fifth straight day of gains with cannabis and tech stocks leading the way.

BNN BLOOMBERG HIGHLIGHT

Don’t miss renowned Canadian investor Stephen Jarislowsky when he joins Jon Erlichman and Amber Kanwar at 9:10 a.m. to chat about the Canadian housing sector, the state of stock markets and Canada’s response to COVID.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Lightspeed POS will spend US$350 million to help boost its presence in Asia-Pacific with the purchase of New Zealand-based VendLimited, a cloud-based retail management software company.

will spend US$350 million to help boost its presence in Asia-Pacific with the purchase of New Zealand-based VendLimited, a cloud-based retail management software company. Wheaton Precious Metals will be a stock to watch after the company’s fourth quarter adjusted earnings topped analysts’ expectations. CEO Randy Smallwood will be on BNN Bloomberg at 2:30 p.m.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS