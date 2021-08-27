Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

At last, the market event that everyone has been waiting for is here. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his Jackson Hole remarks at 10 a.m. ET. The title of speech couldn’t be more generic: “The Economic Outlook”, which gives him plenty of leeway to make news, or to say nothing new and reiterate what we already know about taper talks. Which seems to be the consensus among our guests lately. Take former Federal Reserve Economist Claudia Sahm: “He’s going to work really hard at the Fedspeak and not say much of anything on Friday – at least nothing that we’ve not heard before,” she told us earlier this week. Regardless, we’ll be ready to dissect what he says and what he omits.

BEYOND THE BIG SIX

Bank earnings season isn’t over just yet. We’ve got Canadian Western Bank CEO Chris Fowler on the station shortly after 1pm to discuss fundamentals (like the 39 per cent year-over-year jump in net profit reported this morning, with standout loan growth in its Ontario operations) and more. Later this afternoon, we’ll focus on trends in the wealth management industry (where National Bank shook things up earlier this week) with RF Capital CEO Kish Kapoor at 4:30 p.m.

HOW WILL CITIES COPE WITH RETURN-TO-OFFICE?

That’s a big question being underscored by the latest Leger survey done exclusively for BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA. Ninety-four per cent of respondents said they expect to eventually return to their place of work at least part of the week, with 71 per cent saying they’ll be taking their car to work. Drilling even deeper, just four per cent expect to carpool. Plenty of issues to address with big city mayors and city planners, and we’ll dive into the survey’s key takeaways with RATESDOTCA Managing Editor John Shmuel shortly after 4 p.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Peloton Interactive shares got clobbered in after-hours trading yesterday as investors found layer upon layer of disappointing news including a sharp sequential revenue drop, and a swing from profit to net loss in the most recent quarter. On top of that, there’s a warning about material weakness in the company’s internal controls and a price cut to its flagship product.

Gap shares are heading in the other direction (up almost 10 per cent in pre-market trading) after the retailer raised its full-year forecasts and posted its highest second-quarter sales (US$4.2 billion) in more than a decade. That headline masks some spotty performance at its namesake banner and Banana Republic, where sales fell more than 10 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Full credit to Frances for flagging flying-off-the-shelves commentary by HP’s management team. “Demand continues to be significantly stronger than our supply chain capacity,” is how CEO Enrique Lores framed it on a call with analysts. “There is very strong demand for PCs for people working from home and we expect that to continue.” The computer maker raised its full-year profit forecast late yesterday; yet its shares are slipping in pre-market trading.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS