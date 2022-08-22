Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

This is the week when Wyoming becomes the heartbeat of global financial markets. The annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is still a few days away from starting, but it’s already sucking up most of the oxygen (and contributing to this morning’s shaky footing for stocks) as traders and investors brace for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday. We’ll have plenty of opportunities in the days ahead to gauge expectations and ponder the risk of a surprise, including with veteran economist John Silvia today shortly after 10 a.m. ET.

INFLATION WEIGHING ON CONSUMERS

A new Angus Reid Institute survey suggests 80 per cent of Canadians have scaled back or delayed spending, driving, saving, or charitable donations as they cope with the soaring cost of living. Only 48 per cent of respondents said they’d be able to manage an unexpected $1,000+ expense this month. The survey also confirms that Canada’s major supermarket chains face a problem of perception: 78 per cent of respondents said they think grocery stores are taking advantage of inflation to boost their profits; only seven per cent said rising profits are due to good management.

BANK EARNINGS EVE

Bank of Nova Scotia will set the bar for the Big Six when it opens earnings season tomorrow. In a preview note, Paul Holden at CIBC Capital Markets warned on the “murky” outlook for Scotia’s international operations, which he said may not deliver the near-term growth that’s needed to “justify the additional risk of operating in the region.” On the upside, Holden noted that a relatively smaller exposure to investment banking could help Scotia outperform in a quarter when the banks’ capital markets units are expected to struggle. Kumutha will help set the scene this morning, and we’ve got Nigel D’Souza from Veritas Investment Research lined up for a preview at 10:35 a.m. ET.

CINEWORLD CONFIRMS THE SPECULATION

The U.K.-based cinema operator confirmed today that a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United States is among the options it’s considering to escape its debt burden. We care because Cineworld is currently on the hook for $1.24 billion in damages owed to Cineplex stemming from their court battle (which is heading for an appeal in October) over the takeover arrangement that was derailed by the pandemic. Cineplex has thus far not commented on the potential implications of a Cineworld bankruptcy filing.

We’ll point out here that AMC Entertainment shares have collapsed in pre-market trading. In addition to any overhang caused by Cineworld’s woes, there’s also potential dilution at play since this is the first day of trading for the new AMC preferred equity units, which the company’s chairman and CEO previously said “dramatically lessens any near-term survival risk for AMC.”

EUROPEAN NAT GAS PRICES SOAR

There are renewed supply fears in the continent after Gazprom warned on Friday that the Nord Stream pipeline will halt shipments to Germany from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for another round of maintenance. On the heels of that, the Dutch natural gas futures contract spiked as much as 19.8 per cent today. We should expect to hear plenty about the energy crisis when Germany’s chancellor addresses reporters alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today in Montreal. And, if you missed it, check out our conversation with Pieridae Energy CEO Alfred Sorensen, whose east coast LNG strategy is looking like a case study in woulda/coulda/shoulda.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Moderna said it will deliver 12 million doses of its Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine to the Canadian government this year, pending Health Canada’s approval of the product.

Bausch Health Companies said today it’s still working toward a spinoff of its Bausch + Lomb eye-care business, while adding that it has lined up a financial and legal advisor to help evaluate strategic alternatives.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS