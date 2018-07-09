Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Investors overwhelmingly expect the cost of borrowing will rise for Canadians in two days, with the implied probability of the Bank of Canada boosting the target for its overnight rate to 1.5 per cent sitting at 85 per cent. If Governor Stephen Poloz delivers the goods, it will be the fourth rate increase in a year. Today we’ll take a closer look at what it means for housing, the banks, and Canada’s currency.

SYNCRUDE OUT UNTIL SEPTEMBER

Imperial Oil warned this morning that Syncrude, of which it owns 25 per cent, isn't expected to resume full production until September. The massive oil sands plant was pushed offline in June due a power outage. At the time, it was seen as more important driver for crude prices than the closely-watched OPEC meeting in Vienna.

ALL SIGNS POINTING TO LNG CANADA GO-AHEAD

It’s been a steady stream of announcements, most recently conditional contracts awarded to camp provider Civeo, that’ve convinced observers it’s only a matter of time before Royal Dutch Shell and its partners make a positive final investment decision on their $40-billion LNG Canada project. Our Bloomberg partner Natalie Obiko Pearson recently saw the evidence first-hand in Kitimat, B.C. Watch for her reporting today on BNNBloomberg.ca

BARRICK GETS CLOSER TO SHANDONG

Barrick Gold announced today it’s building on its existing relationship with China’s Shandong with the signing of an “enhanced strategic cooperation”, including a plan to work together more closely on takeover and asset sale opportunities. The companies first connected in April 2017, with Shandong picking up 50 per cent of Barrick’s Veladero mine and the two sides saying they’d consider jointly developing Pascua-Lama. Commodities will chase Barrick.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The British Pound is climbing against the U.S. dollar even amid political chaos in the U.K. after Brexit Secretary David Davis quit in protest over Prime Minister Theresa May’s secession strategy. Ex-housing minister Dominic Raab has been selected as Davis’s replacement.

-Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi had a humble debut in Hong Kong, with shares falling as much as 5.9 per cent in their first day of trading.

-Bank of Nova Scotia, whose shares are hovering near their lowest level since May 2017, said late Friday its fiscal third-quarter EPS will take as much as a 20-cent hit due to accounting measures tied to two recent acquisitions.

-Also from late Friday, but still noteworthy: The Washington Post reported Twitter has suspended more than 70 million questionable accounts since May.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

-9:00 a.m. ET: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi addresses European parliamentary committee in Brussels

-2:00 p.m. ET: Former Ambassador Gary Doer delivers keynote at Stampede Investment Forum in Calgary

-9:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee

