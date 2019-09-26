The Big Three: U.S. intel boss to speak; vaping fears hit Imperial; McDonald's to test Beyond Meat in Canada

Investors will be watching Washington, D.C. again today, when the top intelligence officer in the Trump administration will get grilled by lawmakers on President Donald Trump’s July phone call with the president of Ukraine – and why a whistle blower’s complaint wasn’t shared earlier with Congress. That phone call has triggered outrage among critics of the U.S. president and is behind the launch of an impeachment inquiry by Democrats in the House of Representatives.

MORE BAD NEWS FOR THE VAPING INDUSTRY

The embattled vaping industry received a few more blows today: overseas, shares of Imperial Brands (formerly known as Imperial Tobacco) took a beating after the tobacco company warned the backlash against vaping and e-cigarettes will hit revenues this year. Closer to home, Alimentation Couche-Tard said it is pushing for the legal vaping age to be raised to 21 from 19, according to comments the company made to BNN Bloomberg’s Paige Ellis. It’s the second convenience store operator she’s talked to that says it wants to see a higher age limit. This comes on the heels of Juul saying yesterday it’s suspending its marketing activities in the U.S., but not Canada.

CANNABIS SHARES BOUNCE

Shares of cannabis companies got a welcome bounce yesterday after the U.S. House of Representatives' passed the SAFE Banking Act by a 321-103 margin. The act clears the way for U.S. banks to work with cannabis companies in states that have legalized marijuana. The next hurdle to clear is the Republican-controlled Senate, where it could be amended to gain passage. We’ll assess the impact on Canadian companies. So far, Tilray is up three per cent in premarket trading, Aurora is up four per cent and Canopy is up nearly four per cent.

MCDONALD’S CANADA EMBRACES THE PLANT-BASED TREND

McDonald’s Corp. is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon. The fast-food company says it has teamed up with Beyond Meat Inc. to test a new plant-based burger dubbed the P.L.T. (Plant. Lettuce. Tomato). McDonald’s is using southwestern Ontario as the test market for the new product starting Monday. During the three-month trial period, the burger will be sold at 28 undisclosed locations in the province for $6.49 plus tax.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Lululemon says it’s shutting down its Ivivva kids business, closing three standalone stores in Canada and four in the U.S. by the middle of next year. The company said in a statement sent to CNBC that a small number of employees at its headquarters will be affected, and Ivivva merchandise will be pulled from eight Lululemon stores.

-Guyana’s central bank has blocked Scotiabank’s sale of its Guyanese operations to Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. Scotiabank had five branches in Guyana with about $372 million in assets as of last October.

-Shares of Fitness equipment company Peloton begin trading on the Nasdaq today. The company raised $1.16 billion in its IPO, pricing its shares at $29, the top end of its targeted price range

-Former French President Jacques Chirac has died. He was 86.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Micron Technology reports Q4

-8:30 a.m. ET: U.S. Q2 GDP expected to be revised up a tick to 2.1 per cent annualized

-9:00 a.m. ET: Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes an announcement in Sudbury

-9:00 a.m. ET: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on whistle-blower complaint.

-9:15 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a meet and greet with the United States Mission to the United Nations

-9:30 a.m. ET: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer makes an announcement in Montreal

-9:30 a.m. ET ET: ECB President Mario Draghi gives a keynote address at the European Systemic Risk Board's annual conference in Frankfurt.

-9:45 a.m. ET: Bank of England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Jon Cunliffe, Bank of Ireland Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery and European Banking Authority Chairperson Jose Manuel Campa speak on a panel on the future of financial services. They speak at the European Systemic Risk Board's annual conference in Frankfurt.

-12:00 p.m. ET: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in Campbell River, BC

-CIBC's two-day institutional investor conference continues in Montreal

-Lots of U.S. central bankers are speaking today at various events, including Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Roula Meditskos. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.