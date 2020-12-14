Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s shaping up to be a positive start to the trading week with a slew of factors stoking investor optimism. The world’s most ambitious vaccination campaign is picking up momentum as the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses against COVID-19 arrived in Canada yesterday evening and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use late Friday. Meanwhile, hope is still alive for fiscal aid in the United States, with a US$908-billion bipartisan proposal expected to be unveiled today. And yet another Brexit-related deadline has come and gone as the U.K. and European Union agreed to extend trade talks beyond yesterday’s deadline – which is propelling the British Pound higher today. But all of those are complicated files; how cautious should investors be about the risk of setbacks? We’ll gather insight from market professionals and medical experts.

THE FUTURE OF…

In lieu of BNN Bloomberg’s standard Newsmaker of the Year countdown, we’re taking a different approach this holiday season as we instead focus our energy on what finance, the economy and commerce might look like on the other side of the pandemic. The Future Of… begins online and on air today with Personal Finance expert Melissa Leong’s perspective for BNNBloomberg.ca on how COVID-19 has affected Canadians’ money habits and Allied Properties REIT CEO Michael Emory joins The Open to discuss the future of office spaces.

APOLLO MULLS NEXT MOVE

Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting Apollo Global Management is considering raising its offer for Great Canadian Gaming in an attempt to appease a group of outspoken shareholders who oppose the current bid of $39 per share for the casino operator. According to Bloomberg, a sweetened bid would land within the negotiating range of $38-$41 that was disclosed in the management circular filed with regulators.

IN CONVERSATION WITH AIRBUS CEO

Few people will have more informed perspective on the state of the global aviation industry that Guillaume Faury, and we’ve got him today on BNN Bloomberg. Amanda Lang will catch up with the CEO of Airbus as part of the International Economic Forum of the Americas’ conference in Montreal. We look forward to hearing Faury’s insight around 2 p.m. ET. on demand for new jets and what the industry will look like post-pandemic.

IN DEPTH ON CANADA’S CLIMATE PLAN

We’re expecting to speak with Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna this afternoon about the federal government’s updated strategy for hitting its obligations under the Paris Agreement. Suffice to say there’s plenty to discuss with her around 2:45 p.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Spin Master is a getting a new, sole chief executive officer. The toy maker has announced the appointment of former multi-decade P&G veteran Max Rangel as president and said he’ll become CEO in April, succeeding co-founders Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie who currently serve as co-CEOs.

-Cameco is suspending production at its Cigar Lake mine in Saskatchewan, while citing increasing risks associated with COVID-19. In the release, Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel disclosed three positive cases at Cigar Lake in recent weeks.

-Quebec’s securities regulator is blasting Desjardins Group today over the circumstances surrounding a high-profile data breach that affected 4.2 million of the organization’s members. In a release today, the Autorité des marchés financiers said Desjardins “failed to comply with its legal obligation to apply sound and prudent management practices, which increased the odds of such an incident occurring.”

-GFL Environmental is joining the S&P/TSX Composite Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the addition – which will take effect before trading starts next Monday - late Friday. Knight Therapeutics, meanwhile, is being dropped from the index.

-Dollarama disclosed some insider selling late Friday, with two entities tied to the founding Rossy family divesting 2.5 million shares in the retailer.

-Transat A.T. reported another miserable quarter late Friday as COVID-19, in the airline's words, "annihilated a very good start to the fiscal year." How bad is it? Revenue collapsed 95.9 per cent in the fourth quarter and the airline is warning of "material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on [its] ability to continue as a going concern." While Transat is still working toward closing its proposed takeover by Air Canada, it said it may be forced to apply for the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF) if the deal falls through.

-Aviva Plc announced this morning it will sell its Vietnam life insurance subsidiary to Manulife Financial. Terms weren’t disclosed.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Hexo

-8:00 a.m. ET: Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng addresses Economic Club of Canada "on the role of data, artificial intelligence and corporate leadership in a post-COVID-19 economy."

-10:00 a.m. ET: Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien and Quebec Commission d'accès à l'information President Diane Poitras hold news conference to release results of investigation into Desjardins data breach

-11:00 a.m. ET: Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and International Development Minister Karina Gould hold news conference in Ottawa to discuss global and domestic response to COVID-19

-REMINDER: New Alberta restrictions on retailers, restaurants, etc, took effect yesterday and Ontario’s York region and Windsor-Essex county moved into lockdown today

